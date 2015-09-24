what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? - page 9
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Its everyone`s personal preference.But in my entire trading life ( only 7 years ) I have seen hundreds to thousands traders with manual and algorithmic style.
You can guess which group was more successful.One of my close friends worked for several broker companies as a account manager.So I have information which you will never get to.
Bear on mind that 95% of all traders are losing their money.
Dont want to adverstise but keep eye on my profile..There are some big things to come in soon.
Your trading results and breakout EA loses money and trades 43%?
You dont have any special 'information', if you did you would be trading better than 43% win rate.
You are indeed one of the 95% who loses.
PLease dont come on here and BS
Your trading results and breakout EA loses money and trades 43%?
You dont have any special 'information', if you did you would be trading better than 43% win rate.
You are indeed one of the 95% who loses.
PLease dont come on here and BS
They both have their advantages: humans are still great at pattern recognition and having an intuitive sense of the market is difficult to quantify. Automated trading has the obvious advantages of being, by definition, free of emotion and able to monitor the market 24/5.
Trick is, how you can get the best of both worlds? That is really the question I am looking to answer and I believe machine learning is the key. Train an algorithm to recognize patterns as you do and still trade in an entirely disciplined approach. Easier said than done though :)
Dears all
Its depending on expert strategy. Some Expert mainly created for news trading and some only for normal hour trading and avoid news hour.
Plz can you give more details
I was a news trader. Last two years ago, I did only news trading and FOMC was my favorite chance to earn money. That time used my own EA for news trading only.
But now I am not getting any suitable broker where I can apply my EA, problem is unexpected raw spread, slippage, off quote tec.
See the screenshot, its possible only by EA. In GBP news, within 2 minutes my profit $3857 from standard account.
Thanks.
i do not use FOMC at all.
i do not use FOMC at all.