what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? - page 6
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Hye guys..i have a bit confusion right here
Normally, it ("Navigator") is always there. If not, go to Vew->Toolbars->Customize and choose what you want.
Hye guys..i have a bit confusion right here
So far I know, in the old version's option name was "Expert Adviser" and now that is "Auto Trading". All the brokers are now upgraded their mt4, so you may can not be operate anymore the old version.
Manually? C'mon, friends. You are here exactly to find a way how to avoid manual trading.
My expert works on 36 currency pairs at the same time. How in universe anyone can trade 36 pairs MANUALLY? I couldn't even imagine that mess...
Second, once again, don't promote your product. People will find it by themself.
haha, A "professional trader" needs to be able to manage everyday 50 till 100 positions ;-).
Professional trader REQUIRED by law to diversify portfolio and manage 50...100 positions - in order to reduce risk.
Anton Kreil
Professional Traders Vs Retail Traders 101 - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SK0FJfkWzyY
haha, A "professional trader" needs to be able to manage everyday 50 till 100 positions ;-).
Second, once again, don't promote your product. People will find it by themself.
Professional trader REQUIRED by law to diversify portfolio and manage 50...100 positions - in order to reduce risk.
Anton Kreil
Professional Traders Vs Retail Traders 101 - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SK0FJfkWzyY
Second, Nothing is required by law. A market maker trades by a "Negative Selection Portfolio". This he do to make other funds interesting for investing.
Don't forget, this is completly different trading as A HF Manager. A HF Manager works with a completly different strategy and less positions ( 25 till 50 Short & Long Positions ).
Note that even if ur EA can handle about 35 pairs that does not means it is better than manual
Exactly. So don't tell it's not possible ;-)
Second, Nothing is required by law. A market maker trades by a "Negative Selection Portfolio". This he do to make other funds interesting for investing.
Don't forget, this is completly different trading as A HF Manager.
Are you kidding us (or only me)?
http://smallbusiness.chron.com/diversified-vs-nondiversified-investment-company-37629.html
"Diversified Vs. Non-Diversified Investment Companyby Chirantan Basu, Demand Media
Investment companies invest in various securities, such as cash, bonds and stocks. Diversified investment companies, such as mutual funds, usually invest in several asset categories and in different securities within each category. Non-diversified investment companies usually invest in one specific asset category or industry, and in a few securities within each industry. Small business owners and other investors can use diversified and non-diversified investment strategies for capital appreciation, regular income or a combination.
........
According to the Investment Company Act of 1940, a diversified investment company cannot hold more than 5 percent of its assets in a single security and not more than 10 percent of the securities of a single issuer."
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Diversification is a core of robust investing and accordingly medium- and long-term trading.
And it is now required by law not only for investment companies, but even for pension plans:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/26/1.401%28a%29%2835%29-1
"26 CFR 1.401(a)(35)-1 - Diversification requirements for certain defined contribution plans."
also:
http://www.icifactbook.org/fb_appa.html
"How investment company operations and features serve investors, examines the tax treatment of funds, and describes the core principles underlying investment company regulation."
etc.