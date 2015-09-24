what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? - page 2
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I_see_the_beginning_has_more_votes_for_the_manual
but_now....it_seem_AUTO_getting_more_votes_than_manual
Election is going on lol !!!
Wait for the result. I think, Auto will be gainer coz maximum traders prefer to use EA with their own strategy or hire.
GOOD
50/50
;)
Election is going on lol !!!
Wait for the result. I think, Auto will be gainer coz maximum traders prefer to use EA with their own strategy or hire.
YES
;)
Its everyone`s personal preference.But in my entire trading life ( only 7 years ) I have seen hundreds to thousands traders with manual and algorithmic style.
You can guess which group was more successful.One of my close friends worked for several broker companies as a account manager.So I have information which you will never get to.
Bear on mind that 95% of all traders are losing their money.
Dont want to adverstise but keep eye on my profile..There are some big things to come in soon.
what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade?
the one that works best for you.
what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade?
the one that works best for you.
you can also use hybrid, or semi-automatic.
this means you only open orders manually, then the ea takes over trailing and closing the profitable positions,
or making sure it gets closed in case of trouble to protect capital.
this is done to get rid of the emotional element.
so i use a combination.
Its everyone`s personal preference.But in my entire trading life ( only 7 years ) I have seen hundreds to thousands traders with manual and algorithmic style.
You can guess which group was more successful.One of my close friends worked for several broker companies as a account manager.So I have information which you will never get to.
Bear on mind that 95% of all traders are losing their money.
Dont want to adverstise but keep eye on my profile..There are some big things to come in soon.
Oke, useful to know that you have information we will never get to, from a standard account manager .
But wich you prefer by yourself? You totaly forget to tell us that or, you only make reclame for your products?
To give answer to the topic poll, I prefer manual trading or as Marco told, semi-automatic trading, not for exit, but enter a trade.
This for a simply reason, I just want always to have control over my trades and be able to react on the market.
Lose money without losing it yourself is even more worse in my opinion.
Beside from this, its a fact an EA can generate a stable income, but I will not only bet on the EA, also on myself ;-)
great
Tom
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