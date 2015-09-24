what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? - page 8
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YOU mistake. not dev's
I think there is a mistake.
He can pass this type of comment about signal providers, products sellers. Because lot of them are here just for money. They does not have any stable strategy which can run long time with profit. Exceptional also there and they are working nicely.
Programmers, Developers, Coders are not a joke. They have good knowledge and they know how to develop peoples requirements. Ex. I have a strategy but that will kill my account in the future. If I convert that into an EA, Developers will make the same as per my requirement. Finally if that EA killed my account, that is my problem, why blame should go to Developers?
I think there is a mistake.
He can pass this type of comment about signal providers, products sellers. Because lot of them are here just for money. They does not have any stable strategy which can run long time with profit. Exceptional also there and they are working nicely.
Programmers, Developers, Coders are not a joke. They have good knowledge and they know how to develop peoples requirements. Ex. I have a strategy but that will kill my account in the future. If I convert that into an EA, Developers will make the same as per my requirement. Finally if that EA killed my account, that is my problem, why blame should go to Developers?
i meant if i have a great tested strategy
Understand. But why you blame to developers?
Example: I am a developer and have knowledge to create indicator and simple EA. Now if you give an order to create an EA which is tough for me and never done before, I will try it for you but maybe after few days you will get lot of bugs there. Why you given order to me? Because your budget was 50$ and I was agree with that price. But an expert developers asked 200$ for that EA but you did not place order to him due to high price. If you want to work with 50$ instead of 200$ and face problem with that EA, that is my problem or yours?
"The coders havent same brain level" >>> ha ha haaa, we know very well, otherwise everybody will be Bill Grates. Right???
Understand. But why you blame to developers?
Example: I am a developer and have knowledge to create indicator and simple EA. Now if you give an order to create an EA which is tough for me and never done before, I will try it for you but maybe after few days you will get lot of bugs there. Why you given order to me? Because your budget was 50$ and I was agree with that price. But an expert developers asked 200$ for that EA but you did not place order to him due to high price. If you want to work with 50$ instead of 200$ and face problem with that EA, that is my problem or yours?
"The coders havent same brain level" >>> ha ha haaa, we know very well, otherwise everybody will be Bill Grates. Right???
R U a programmer?
No, my friend, I am a trader and from 2011 to till now learning how to trade, but always I honor all the programmers, developers and coders who are working for others.
i am quite sure the brain level of our coders exceeds your brain level by 1000 fold.