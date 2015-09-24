what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? - page 8

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I am still in my OPINION
 
Marco vd Heijden:
YOU mistake. not dev's

I think there is a mistake. 

He can pass this type of comment about signal providers, products sellers. Because lot of them are here just for money. They does not have any stable strategy which can run long time with profit. Exceptional also there and they are working nicely.

Programmers, Developers, Coders are not a joke. They have good knowledge and they know how to develop peoples requirements. Ex. I have a strategy but that will kill my account in the future. If I convert that into an EA, Developers will make the same as per my requirement. Finally if that EA killed my account, that is my problem, why blame should go to Developers? 

 
Pankaj D Costa:

I think there is a mistake. 

He can pass this type of comment about signal providers, products sellers. Because lot of them are here just for money. They does not have any stable strategy which can run long time with profit. Exceptional also there and they are working nicely.

Programmers, Developers, Coders are not a joke. They have good knowledge and they know how to develop peoples requirements. Ex. I have a strategy but that will kill my account in the future. If I convert that into an EA, Developers will make the same as per my requirement. Finally if that EA killed my account, that is my problem, why blame should go to Developers? 

 i meant if i have a great tested strategy


Also transfer the ideas from our language to ALGORITHMS is not simple with all coders
The coders havent same brain level
Smart or ....
 
Mohammad Soubra:
 i meant if i have a great tested strategy


Also transfer the ideas from our language to ALGORITHMS is not simple with all coders
The coders havent same brain level
Smart or ....

Understand. But why you blame to developers?

Example: I am a developer and have knowledge to create indicator and simple EA. Now if you give an order to create an EA which is tough for me and never done before, I will try it for you but maybe after few days you will get lot of bugs there. Why you given order to me? Because your budget was 50$ and I was agree with that price. But an expert developers asked 200$ for that EA but you did not place order to him due to high price. If you want to work with 50$ instead of 200$ and face problem with that EA, that is my problem or yours?

"The coders havent same brain level" >>>  ha ha haaa, we know very well, otherwise everybody will be Bill Grates. Right???

 
Pankaj D Costa:

Understand. But why you blame to developers?

Example: I am a developer and have knowledge to create indicator and simple EA. Now if you give an order to create an EA which is tough for me and never done before, I will try it for you but maybe after few days you will get lot of bugs there. Why you given order to me? Because your budget was 50$ and I was agree with that price. But an expert developers asked 200$ for that EA but you did not place order to him due to high price. If you want to work with 50$ instead of 200$ and face problem with that EA, that is my problem or yours?

"The coders havent same brain level" >>>  ha ha haaa, we know very well, otherwise everybody will be Bill Grates. Right???

 R U a programmer?
 
Mohammad Soubra:
The coders havent same brain level
Smart or ....
 
Mohammad Soubra:
 R U a programmer?
No, my friend, I am a trader and from 2011 to till now learning how to trade, but always I honor all the programmers, developers and coders who are working for others.
 
Pankaj D Costa:
No, my friend, I am a trader and from 2011 to till now learning how to trade, but always I honor all the programmers, developers and coders who are working for others.
I am programmer + trading sence 2004
 Same u still learning
++ respecting all developers ++
I dont mean all programmets bad .... noo 
Plz understand me my friend..   ♥♡♥♡♥♡♡♡
 I am working in programming language called "visual basic" and SQL + vb scripts for a multi-national company
 
Mohammad Soubra:

The coders havent same brain level

i am quite sure the brain level of our coders exceeds your brain level by 1000 fold. 
 
Marco vd Heijden:
i am quite sure the brain level of our coders exceeds your brain level by 1000 fold. 
Hahaha
Dear
RELAX
RELAX!
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