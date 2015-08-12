Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart? - page 4

New comment
 

I always have to add a margin of +100 up to +400 pixels to the actual object height because when its size goes off chart, the object vanishes entirely.

My calculations say it should be within the boundaries of the chart, but still the object disappears, and that is why i have to add up to 400 Pixels just to make sure the object will be visible on the chart.

I always wondered why that happened.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

mine is all the way down.


So I'm still having problems with this. I tried instaforex and it worked fine and there was no gap. BUT their charts don't have full decimal places so no good for me. I downloaded MT5 from Admiral Markets and the gap was back. I then downloaded MT5 from http://www.metatrader5.com/en/download again and no gap. BUT when you open a demo account and start receiving live feed the gap re-appears. So so far i ahve not been able to find an MT5 platform where the gap does not exist and we have maximum decimal places for accurate pricing. 
Download the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform
Download the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform
  • www.metatrader5.com
Download the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform and start trading Forex, Stocks, Futures and CFD! Wide trading capabilities, powerful and flexible market analysis, Alerts and Automated Trading - download MetaTrader 5 for free and access all these exciting features!
 
I'm afraid i'm having trouble understanding the posts above and how they relate to my problem. If the problme is data related somehow does that mean its pointless me trying to download more MT5 from different brokers as all brokers with 5 decimal points will have the same gap? downloading different MT5's is quite time consuming. Is there likely to be a solution for this or will i only be able to get gapless charts with MT4?
 

downloaded metaquotes demo with no data feed an no gaps ( :

 

Once the data feed demo starts the gaps are back ) :

 

 

from all the problems i can think of, this isn't one of them... i can think of a ton of other things i don't want do.

but if it really bugs you, write to service desk and brokers ,find out if they have a explanation / reason for it and if there is a possibility to fix it.

 
tbh it does actually really bug me as i see no reason for it. I like to have lots of charts on one screen and space is important. your losing about 15% of screen space with this error and the perspective of the candles changes which can have a psychological effect on a discretionary manual trader. I guess the problem will be endemic across all brokers with 5 decimal placing if thats the case on metaqoutes own demo feed. Thanks for the service desk link. 
 

well you can always stretch the chart so that the 15% falls beneath the terminal window.

I don't use single charts anymore but i am still interested to know if you find a solution.

 
Stretching would involve changing the scale options which i can't do due to the fact i am constantly using hotkeys to change TF's and zoom in and out while trading so the snap to scale needs to be in place so i don't have to rearrange the scale every time i change the charts around (which is constant due to my trading style). If there was a solution to change the automatic scaling to remedy the error then i would be very interested in that. I have written to the service desk now and will let you know how that goes.
 

no you just click the trade terminal button so it disappears, then you pull the chart down so that the 15% gets lowered and then you click the trade terminal back on top of it.

all stays the same but your 15% gets added to the chart again and the 'dead' part falls under the trade terminal.

 
Ah, see what you mean. yes that is actually a good idea for 1 chart. I don't think the problem would bother me as much if i was using a single chart in full screen mode. The problem is annoying as i generally have 9 or more charts on every profile so space is important. Having that gap effectively makes each chart 15% smaller without getting any extra information in return (just a blank space) Not efficient use of monitor space and that is a precious commodity for me while trading.
12345
New comment