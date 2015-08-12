Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart? - page 4
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I always have to add a margin of +100 up to +400 pixels to the actual object height because when its size goes off chart, the object vanishes entirely.
My calculations say it should be within the boundaries of the chart, but still the object disappears, and that is why i have to add up to 400 Pixels just to make sure the object will be visible on the chart.
I always wondered why that happened.
mine is all the way down.
downloaded metaquotes demo with no data feed an no gaps ( :
Once the data feed demo starts the gaps are back ) :
from all the problems i can think of, this isn't one of them... i can think of a ton of other things i don't want do.
but if it really bugs you, write to service desk and brokers ,find out if they have a explanation / reason for it and if there is a possibility to fix it.
well you can always stretch the chart so that the 15% falls beneath the terminal window.
I don't use single charts anymore but i am still interested to know if you find a solution.
no you just click the trade terminal button so it disappears, then you pull the chart down so that the 15% gets lowered and then you click the trade terminal back on top of it.
all stays the same but your 15% gets added to the chart again and the 'dead' part falls under the trade terminal.