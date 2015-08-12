Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart?
MT5 has a 'footer' where candles do not print and instead there is a large empty space at the bottom of the chart. I was surprised as MT4 uses the whole of the chart and therefore makes it easier to fit multiple charts on one screen without wasting space. I
have been looking at some MT5 screenshots and candles come right to the bottom in most of them so i'm looking for a fix. Hopefully someone can let me know whats wrong and how to get the candles printing the full height of the chart rather than wasting space for no apparent reason. The shaded area in the charts below shows the threshold where candles won't cross. .
Hi Alain. Thanks for getting back to me. I'm not sure you have understood the problem. i need the scale to be unfixed because i am constantly changing TF's and zooming in and out on multiple charts so i never have fixed scale on. Here is a screen of my scale settings. The problem is a huge portion at the bottom of the chart (15%) is not used by candles when there is NO scale fix causing the candles to be squashed upwards. I would like the candles to extend all the way down to the bottom of the chart as in MT4.
Hi Alain. Thanks for getting back to me. I'm not sure you have understood the problem. i need the scale to be unfixed because i am constantly changing TF's and zooming in and out on multiple charts so i never have fixed scale on. Here is a screen of my scale settings. The problem is a huge portion at the bottom of the chart (15%) is not used by candles when there is NO scale fix causing the candles to be squashed upwards. I would like the candles to extend all the way down to the bottom of the chart as in MT4.
the information output to the charts is constantly re-calibrated to make sure all bars fit in the available width and height of the chart consider it auto scaling function on X and Y axis.
you can manipulate by holding down the left mouse button on the vertical scale and swipe up or down.
the information output to the charts is constantly re-calibrated to make sure all bars fit in the available width and height of the chart consider it auto scaling function on X and Y axis.
you can manipulate by holding down the left mouse button on the vertical scale and swipe up or down.
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MT5 has a 'footer' where candles do not print and instead there is a large empty space at the bottom of the chart. I was surprised as MT4 uses the whole of the chart and therefore makes it easier to fit multiple charts on one screen without wasting space. I
have been looking at some MT5 screenshots and candles come right to the bottom in most of them so i'm looking for a fix. Hopefully someone can let me know whats wrong and how to get the candles printing the full height of the chart rather than wasting space for no apparent reason. The shaded area in the charts below shows the threshold where candles won't cross. .