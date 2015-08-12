Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart? - page 5
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Gap ~2500 pts - see pic #1. MetaQuotes demo server. But if you scroll a bit, and there is no gap - see pic #2. This is auto-scaling algorithm issue. BTW, seems like auto-scaling algorithm is the most secret MQ technology - I could not get it on forum or via service desk request (ticket #1270449)
That's definitively a bug. What about your ticket, no answer at all ?
i'd say that happens because the chart keeps what is called the aspect ratio.
it keeps a relationship between height and width.
I seem to have found the reason for the huge gap at the bottom of charts. Its the Volumes. On the MT5 broker called Activ Trades The MT5 platform had no gaps at the bottom. I signed in to another broker (ForexTime) using the same platform i downloaded from Activ without changing any of the settings and the gaps reappeared. The difference between them is that ForexTime sends volume information as data and Activ does not. Therefore the space is created in case the trader wishes to see the volumes at the space. If the trader does not wish to turn volumes on then they are left with a wasted blank for no reason.
Further proof that the gap is being made for when volume data is being sent came on FXpro's MT5. Please see the chart.
Conclusion:: Gaps appear on the charts if volume data is being sent for that instrument whether you use Volumes in your analysis or not. This is bad news if you don't use volume analysis which is imo not very useful for FOREX anyway. So at the moment we are giving up valuable screen real estate for something that is pretty useless to most traders. Would anyone have a solution?