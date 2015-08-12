Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart? - page 2
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mine is all the way down.
im not using MT5 myself but i just tried a fresh copy of MT5 to see the gap and it isn't there.
Grabbed it here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
just in case - did you check the scale settings are all unchecked?
just in case - did you check the scale settings are all unchecked?
default settings.
Now i have no idea whats going on. I just copied the config files from forextime so i could log into my account using the new MT5 direct download which didn't have the gaps at the bottom and the gaps have appeared on all the charts again. The conclusion is that somehow the broker is responsible for the gaps. How or why this would occur is a mystery to me though. No idea how to sort it. Does anyone have any ideas?
didn't you do a broker scan and just logged in to your existing account.