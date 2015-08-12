Why does MT5 not use the whole space available on the chart? - page 2

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Added up this discrepancy is very significant and pointless. No idea why metaqoutes would won't to make LESS use of the space available on the chart. makes no sense either aesthetically or practically.  
 
Marco vd Heijden:

mine is all the way down.


Great that's promising. Which broker/download are you using? I have tried two and same problem on both.
 

im not using MT5 myself but i just tried a fresh copy of MT5 to see the gap and it isn't there.

Grabbed it here:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download

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just in case - did you check the scale settings are all unchecked?

 
kcomplex:

just in case - did you check the scale settings are all unchecked?

default settings.


 
no matter. i tried it and there is no gap. very strange.
 
So there is no gap on that download. But on two seperate brokers, fxpro and forextime there is a gap. I checked the versions and they are exactly the same very odd indeed. 
 
Now i have no idea whats going on. I just copied the config files from forextime so i could log into my account using the new MT5 direct download which didn't have the gaps at the bottom and the gaps have appeared on all the charts again. The conclusion is that somehow the broker is responsible for the gaps. How or why this would occur is a mystery to me though. No idea how to sort it. Does anyone have any ideas?
 
kcomplex:
Now i have no idea whats going on. I just copied the config files from forextime so i could log into my account using the new MT5 direct download which didn't have the gaps at the bottom and the gaps have appeared on all the charts again. The conclusion is that somehow the broker is responsible for the gaps. How or why this would occur is a mystery to me though. No idea how to sort it. Does anyone have any ideas?
Which config file ? Can you post both here ?
 

didn't you do a broker scan and just logged in to your existing account.


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