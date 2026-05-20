MQL5 access problems in VPS

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Hi. I can see my mql5 chats on my terminal and see that the signal are connecting.

However, when i try opening mql5 on my microsoft edge, there's an error on the screen.
Also, in the terminal, it says "cannot connect to www.mql5.com".

I have tried the host default file, as well as checked the network connections using the cmd function.


Does anyone have experience with this?

summary:
Mql5 chat and signals working well on terminal but cannot connect to www.mql5.com.

because it cannot connect to mql5, it won't let me install new EAs and renew signal subscriptions.


Thanks.

 

I had same/similar problem before in my home computer (in Windows) but it was the issue with host file:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

can not login MQL5with my MT4 and Google too

Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.05 06:17

I think it may be related to host file -

more:

  • hosts file: the thread (English),
  • post with instruction about HowTo.

---------------------

Besides, I had same issue with external VPS but it was fixed by itself (yesterday).
Anyway, there is one summary blog post about all possible reasons: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

hi. like i mentioned in my post, i have already tried changing the host file and all that stuff (i can also see that the host file is exactly the same with the other commenters in the thread)

but it's still not working. 


Also, my webview2 has already been installed so i can't install it again (it keeps failing) - > installment date appears to be May 16, 2026

mql5 can be pinged as well
Files:
image_y1q.png  234 kb
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I had same/similar problem before in my home computer (in Windows) but it was the issue with host file:


---------------------

Besides, I had same issue with external VPS but it was fixed by itself (yesterday).
Anyway, there is one summary blog post about all possible reasons: Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

Several users had same/similar issue in past with their external VPS, but there were the following reasons:

  • their VPS provider was banned from MQL5 Market (zomro propvider and so on);
  • VPS provider installed the additional security tools/features which prevented to go to MQL5 website;
  • any other reason.

--------------------

It is very difficult to find the real reasons for this issue; you can find the reason only - because you only know all the technical details and you trust yourself for example.

 
i see. is there any way for me to know if mql5 has banned my IP address?

Cause i checked that the provider is not banned (it's not zomro), and VPS features are the same (it used to log in previously without problems).
 
hannah7 #:
i see. is there any way for me to know if mql5 has banned my IP address?

Cause i checked that the provider is not banned (it's not zomro), and VPS features are the same (it used to log in previously without problems).
You can look at items 3.2 of this blog post - the user asked same question and the service-desk replied direcly on the forum.
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

thanks for the swift answer.

I have already uploaded the mql5 ping in my previous comment, it would be really helpful if you can check the image out. I'll upload it on this comment once again.


I am using a dedicated server from Redswitches, and they told me this is a software problem that they cannot help with. They are not providing further assistance regarding the matter.

They only told me to talk with mql5 support.

This is the error i'm getting. I unfortunately don't see this error in the summary.


Files:
image_e19.png  234 kb
 
hannah7 #:
I have already uploaded the mql5 ping in my previous comment, it would be really helpful if you can check the image out.

I am public moderator of the forum (almost same with you) so I can not check and tell about which IP was blocked and why.
You can send it to the service desk (in case they are accepting such a request for example).

--------------------

But I can repeat - most similar issues are going from VPS provider:

Several users had same/similar issue in past with their external VPS, but there were the following reasons:

  • their VPS provider was banned from MQL5 Market (zomro propvider and so on);
  • VPS provider installed the additional security tools/features which prevented to go to MQL5 website;
  • any other reason.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
  • VPS provider installed the additional security tools/features which prevented to go to MQL5 website;
  • any other reason.
    • Some VPS providers installed the security features on their servers/VPS'es for the users to be more protected in general.
    But those features may prevent the access/connect.

    The users were solving it by contacting with VPS support, for example (already solved):
    post and post
    My VPS is back up and running on the same problem with ForexVPS
    My VPS is back up and running on the same problem with ForexVPS
    • 2023.01.26
    • www.mql5.com
    Is your vps directly from forexvps or broker sponsored. Forexvps support told me that they'd have to install a new windows template on my vps - i backed up my set files and let them do it. My vps is being reinstalled by the provider
     
  • These are my findings. I wasn't sure of how to send it to the service desk but i was able to get a ticket entering as a non-financial issue. Hopefully they'll get back to me sooner.

    DNS resolution is working correctly for all MQL5 domains ( www.mql5.com , c.mql5.com , download.mql5.com ).
  • Network routing is normal and reaches MQL5 servers successfully with very low latency (~1–2ms).
  • Port 443 HTTPS connectivity is functioning properly ( TcpTestSucceeded : True ).
  • TLS handshake and ALPN negotiation complete successfully.
  • The server explicitly accepts HTTP/1.1 connections.
  • The issue occurs immediately after the HTTP request is sent, where the server abruptly closes the connection.
  • download.mql5.com works normally and returns HTTP/1.1 200 OK .
  • Only the main MQL5 web frontend domains ( www.mql5.com , c.mql5.com ) fail.
  • MT4/MT5 terminal functionality remains fully operational:
    • MQL5 login works
    • Signal synchronization works
    • Market/download functionality works
    • Trading operations are unaffected
  • The issue affects only browser/web access to the MQL5 website.
  • Edge produces ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR .
  • Firefox also fails with a secure connection verification error.
  • curl consistently returns:
    • schannel: server closed abruptly (missing close_notify)
  • User-Agent spoofing does not change behavior.
  • Disabling QUIC does not resolve the issue.
  • Incognito/InPrivate mode does not resolve the issue.
  • Both Chromium-based and Firefox-based browsers fail, making a browser-specific issue unlikely.
  • System time and Windows time synchronization are correct.
  • This behavior strongly suggests that the issue is occurring at the MQL5 web/CDN/WAF layer rather than:
    • local networking
    • DNS
    • MT5 terminal infrastructure
    • general TLS capability
    • internet connectivity
  • The issue appears isolated specifically to MQL5’s web frontend access handling for this VPS environment/IP range.
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