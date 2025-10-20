mql5 website not loading on my laptop
Please try clearing the browser's cache and cookies.
Also, please try a different browser.
I would say it is more likely that something local to you is bocking the content, either on your own computer, router or your ISP.
When the MQL5 website blocks someone, it is a total block, not a partial one.
So, experiment with a different computer or different ISP.
I would say it is more likely that something local to you is bocking the content, either on your own computer, router or your ISP.
When the MQL5 website blocks someone, it is a total block, not a partial one.
So, experiment with a different computer or different ISP.
I was just helping someone else with this same issue (website appearing as text only, affecting a specific PC but not other devices on the same Internet connection) on another thread. Turned out his PC's HOSTS file was poisoned with entries specifically blocking all MetaQuotes domains. To check your PC's HOSTS file, press [Windows] + [R], type "notepad drivers\etc\hosts", and press [Ctrl] + [Alt] + [Shift] + [Enter]. Confirm launching Notepad as Administrator if asked. Normally, its contents should appear exactly as shown in this box:
# Copyright (c) 1993-2009 Microsoft Corp. # # This is a sample HOSTS file used by Microsoft TCP/IP for Windows. # # This file contains the mappings of IP addresses to host names. Each # entry should be kept on an individual line. The IP address should # be placed in the first column followed by the corresponding host name. # The IP address and the host name should be separated by at least one # space. # # Additionally, comments (such as these) may be inserted on individual # lines or following the machine name denoted by a '#' symbol. # # For example: # # 102.54.94.97 rhino.acme.com # source server # 38.25.63.10 x.acme.com # x client host # localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself. # 127.0.0.1 localhost # ::1 localhost
If your HOSTS file has entries naming domains like mql5.com or c.mql5.com and directing them to 127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0, this is the problem. To restore your HOSTS file to default, copy the text in the box above to your clipboard, go back to Notepad, press [Ctrl] + [A], then [Ctrl] + [V], then close Notepad and confirm you wish to save the file. If you get an access denied error or a Save As dialog, save the edited HOSTS file to your desktop and then manually move it to "C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc", replacing the existing HOSTS file already there. This should fix the issue right away. If it keeps coming back, there are tools we can use in realtime to try to track down what software is responsible for the unauthorized changes to that file. Considering the uniqueness of such a change and now several users with this issue around the same time, I'm wondering if they accidentally released a test beta version back in mid-December blocking the Windows DNS Client from resolving their sites in order to test their own DNS resolution system (which their software has used for years instead of the standard Windows DNS resolution APIs). Of course, once such a change is applied to the HOSTS file, it becomes permanent until reverted even if you're no longer running the offending software.
The part I underlined does not work.
I propose to use and follow the instructions in the following link:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/how-to-reset-the-hosts-file-back-to-the-default-c2a43f9d-e176-c6f3-e4ef-3500277a6dae
- support.microsoft.com
When I go to open the webpage on my laptop all I get is script down the left side, I get no format or photos. when I open the site on my friends' computers or the one at work it works fine which led me to believe it was my computer, Now I had a few friends that are really technical to try and figure it out and had no luck. I did some research and found that this can be a problem of the MQL5 end of the program dealing with JAVA SCRIPT. Has anyone had this issue before and if so, how do I fix it?
Thank you.
Clint
similar issue discussed recently. posting it just to show you arent the only one!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459311/page3#comment_51472185
- 2023.12.29
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When I go to open the webpage on my laptop all I get is script down the left side, I get no format or photos. when I open the site on my friends' computers or the one at work it works fine which led me to believe it was my computer, Now I had a few friends that are really technical to try and figure it out and had no luck. I did some research and found that this can be a problem of the MQL5 end of the program dealing with JAVA SCRIPT. Has anyone had this issue before and if so, how do I fix it?
Thank you.
Clint