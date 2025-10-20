mql5 website not loading on my laptop

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When I go to open the webpage on my laptop all I get is script down the left side, I get no format or photos. when I open the site on my friends' computers or the one at work it works fine which led me to believe it was my computer, Now I had a few friends that are really technical to try and figure it out and had no luck.  I did some research and found that this can be a problem of the MQL5 end of the program dealing with JAVA SCRIPT.   Has anyone had this issue before and if so, how do I fix it?  


Thank you. 

Clint

[Deleted]  
clinton921: When I go to open the webpage on my laptop all I get is script down the left side, I get no format or photos. when I open the site on my friends' computers or the one at work it works fine which led me to believe it was my computer, Now I had a few friends that are really technical to try and figure it out and had no luck.  I did some research and found that this can be a problem of the MQL5 end of the program dealing with JAVA SCRIPT. Has anyone had this issue before and if so, how do I fix it? 

Please try clearing the browser's cache and cookies.

Also, please try a different browser.

 
we cleared the cache, tried 3 different browsers (chrome, Firefox & edge) I have no pop-up blockers we removed firewalls even.   I had a fella I work with who is a computer science major look at it and he couldn't figure it out   he said it's something on MQL5s website blocking me. 
[Deleted]  
clinton921 #: we cleared the cache, tried 3 different browsers (chrome, Firefox & edge) I have no pop-up blockers we removed firewalls even.   I had a fella I work with who is a computer science major look at it and he couldn't figure it out he said it's something on MQL5s website blocking me. 

I would say it is more likely that something local to you is bocking the content, either on your own computer, router or your ISP.

When the MQL5 website blocks someone, it is a total block, not a partial one.

So, experiment with a different computer or different ISP.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I would say it is more likely that something local to you is bocking the content, either on your own computer, router or your ISP.

When the MQL5 website blocks someone, it is a total block, not a partial one.

So, experiment with a different computer or different ISP.

yes so, we used 4 different computers on the same network, and they all load it fine    I agree it looks like it's something on my computer.  but we have cleared everything and cannot for the life of us figure out what is holding this laptop out.  I did read a forum where some people have had this same issue and were told it's something in the JavaScript of MQL5s code and they had to reinstall windows to fix it, but I would rather not have to do that if possible. 
[Deleted]  
clinton921 #: yes so, we used 4 different computers on the same network, and they all load it fine    I agree it looks like it's something on my computer.  but we have cleared everything and cannot for the life of us figure out what is holding this laptop out.  I did read a forum where some people have had this same issue and were told it's something in the JavaScript of MQL5s code and they had to reinstall windows to fix it, but I would rather not have to do that if possible. 
It is more likely, that your browser's privacy and security settings is blocking the javascript, or maybe some browser plug-in or extension.
 
Weirdest thing, same issue, tried different browsers, uninstalled browsers... same, works on other computers on same network...
 
I am also having the same issue but more concerning I can’t log in on the website or in mt4.  I can log in on my iPhone and I reset the password but it doesn’t work on the website or platform still. 
 

I was just helping someone else with this same issue (website appearing as text only, affecting a specific PC but not other devices on the same Internet connection) on another thread.  Turned out his PC's HOSTS file was poisoned with entries specifically blocking all MetaQuotes domains.  To check your PC's HOSTS file, press [Windows] + [R], type "notepad drivers\etc\hosts", and press [Ctrl] + [Alt] + [Shift] + [Enter].  Confirm launching Notepad as Administrator if asked.  Normally, its contents should appear exactly as shown in this box:

# Copyright (c) 1993-2009 Microsoft Corp.
#
# This is a sample HOSTS file used by Microsoft TCP/IP for Windows.
#
# This file contains the mappings of IP addresses to host names. Each
# entry should be kept on an individual line. The IP address should
# be placed in the first column followed by the corresponding host name.
# The IP address and the host name should be separated by at least one
# space.
#
# Additionally, comments (such as these) may be inserted on individual
# lines or following the machine name denoted by a '#' symbol.
#
# For example:
#
#      102.54.94.97     rhino.acme.com          # source server
#       38.25.63.10     x.acme.com              # x client host

# localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself.
#       127.0.0.1       localhost
#       ::1             localhost

If your HOSTS file has entries naming domains like mql5.com or c.mql5.com and directing them to 127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0, this is the problem.  To restore your HOSTS file to default, copy the text in the box above to your clipboard, go back to Notepad, press [Ctrl] + [A], then [Ctrl] + [V], then close Notepad and confirm you wish to save the file.  If you get an access denied error or a Save As dialog, save the edited HOSTS file to your desktop and then manually move it to "C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc", replacing the existing HOSTS file already there.  This should fix the issue right away.  If it keeps coming back, there are tools we can use in realtime to try to track down what software is responsible for the unauthorized changes to that file.  Considering the uniqueness of such a change and now several users with this issue around the same time, I'm wondering if they accidentally released a test beta version back in mid-December blocking the Windows DNS Client from resolving their sites in order to test their own DNS resolution system (which their software has used for years instead of the standard Windows DNS resolution APIs).  Of course, once such a change is applied to the HOSTS file, it becomes permanent until reverted even if you're no longer running the offending software.

 
Shalem Loritsch #To check your PC's HOSTS file, press [Windows] + [R], type "notepad drivers\etc\hosts", and press [Ctrl] + [Alt] + [Shift] + [Enter]. software.

The part I underlined does not work.

I propose to use and follow the instructions in the following link:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/how-to-reset-the-hosts-file-back-to-the-default-c2a43f9d-e176-c6f3-e4ef-3500277a6dae

Microsoft
Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
This article helps you reset the Hosts file back to the default. What's the Hosts file The Hosts file is used by the operating system to map human-friendly hostnames to numerical Internet Protocol (IP) addresses which identify and locate a host in an IP network. The hosts file is one of several system resources that address network nodes in a...
 
clinton921:

When I go to open the webpage on my laptop all I get is script down the left side, I get no format or photos. when I open the site on my friends' computers or the one at work it works fine which led me to believe it was my computer, Now I had a few friends that are really technical to try and figure it out and had no luck.  I did some research and found that this can be a problem of the MQL5 end of the program dealing with JAVA SCRIPT.   Has anyone had this issue before and if so, how do I fix it?  


Thank you. 

Clint

similar issue discussed recently. posting it just to show you arent the only one!

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459311/page3#comment_51472185

MQL5 website appears weird
MQL5 website appears weird
  • 2023.12.29
  • www.mql5.com
Whenever I try to access the MQL5 website as of last week, every page appears like this: I've tried to do this on different browswers, along with n...
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