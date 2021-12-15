How can I "hide" object so it isn't appear in object list?
No, it's impossible.
Rosh:
No, it's impossible.
No, it's impossible.
Wow.. that's quick reply :)
thank you Rosh!
Use
if(ObjectFind(name) == -1) ObjectCreate(name,...) ; /// recreate the object if it is gone
You can do
ObjectSet(nameNewObject,OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true);
Indeed, there have been many changes in the last 9 years
Also, you can still show hidden objects in the object list.
yea the HIDDEN property is kinda useless coz the user can just click "list all" and all objects will become visible on the objects list
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Hi.
I need to create some label & some arrow, but when i use ObjectCreate() command, this object will appear in chart window object list.
Is there any way to create an object, but the object itself will not appear in object list? so user will not remove of move it by accident.
Thank you.