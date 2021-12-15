How can I "hide" object so it isn't appear in object list?

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Hi.

I need to create some label & some arrow, but when i use ObjectCreate() command, this object will appear in chart window object list.

Is there any way to create an object, but the object itself will not appear in object list? so user will not remove of move it by accident.

Thank you.

 
No, it's impossible.
 
Rosh:
No, it's impossible.


Wow.. that's quick reply :)

thank you Rosh!

 

Use

if(ObjectFind(name) == -1) ObjectCreate(name,...) ; /// recreate the object if it is gone

 

You can do

ObjectSet(nameNewObject,OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true);

 
Indeed, there have been many changes in the last 9 years 
 
Also, you can still show hidden objects in the object list.
 
yea the HIDDEN property is kinda useless coz the user can just click "list all" and all objects will become visible on the objects list
 
NasdaqDude 24 #:
yea the HIDDEN property is kinda useless coz the user can just click "list all" and all objects will become visible on the objects list
Not useless, this allows the user to clean the chart if necessary.
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