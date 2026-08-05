Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system" - page 3

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 performing poorly after the update

Leslie, 2026.02.03 09:11

Ok, I managed to do it and it works again! 

For those on a Mac: my MT5 was completely frozen. Here's what I did:

Closed all applications and opened mt5 and waited for everything to open (which took at least 5 minutes). Then clicked on help waited for another 5 minutes for it to respond; moved the cursor to check for updates and waited again and finally clicked on the beta update.

All in all took me at least 40 minutes or so but in the end I managed to update the Beta version which solved it for me.


Most important just click once every time and wait for it to respond (even if it takes forever, it's not frozen what I initially thought but its lagging and lagging for a veryyyy long time)


 

All about MT5 updates. - summary thread (about where to download)

All about MT5 updates — Discussion topic - discussion thread
All about MT5 updates.
All about MT5 updates.
  • 2025.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat...
 
Andrey Pogoreltsev #:
echo 'export PATH="/Applications/Wine Stable.app/Contents/Resources/wine/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.zshrc
Thank you for this solution. MT5 is finally up and running again.
 

any update here?

I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...

so it seems to be a wine issue

is there any feedback from winehq?

 
4info #:

any update here?

I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...

so it seems to be a wine issue

is there any feedback from winehq?

I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help.
But I found one post  - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Unable to load MT5 in MACWINE

Sergey El, 2026.02.13 11:20

  • Metaquotes creates an installer that installs MetaTrader with all the necessary components on MacOS, and the terminal works good.
  • Wine 10.3 - Wine 11.0 have known launch issues that are caused by Wine itself.
  • Crossover 26 uses wine 11.0, you can draw your own conclusions.
  • If you absolutely need to install Metatrader yourself, please use Wine 11.1-11.2, win11 bottle, and WebView2 144+. Also, use WebInstaller for installation; it will download all the necessary fonts.

And I collected some posts about debugger (I am not sure that it will help - because I do not have Mac computer and can not estimate/evaluate it sorry):

"a debugger has been found on your system, unload it from memory and restart your program" on Wine 11 - fixing is downgrade to Wine 10:  and summary:  and  
Installation of MT5 on MacOS: the thread and this post  
How to solve "A debugger has been found running in your system...."
How to solve "A debugger has been found running in your system...."
  • 2017.01.31
  • www.mql5.com
I was using the meta trader 5 inside linux opensuse and wine. Next step is command for install mt4 or 5 to your new wineprefix. The similar issue was discussed on russian forum. New version of the metatrader 5 platform build 3800 book or cancel orders, ai assistance when writing code and enhanced support for onnx
 
Oh wow! Thank you very much for sharing this information!
 
4info #:

any update here?

I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...

so it seems to be a wine issue

is there any feedback from winehq?

I don't know about Mac, but 5640 is working fine with wine 11.2 on Linux.


 
As far as I can tell Wine-staging 11.3 has a (temporary) patch for the 'debugger detected' issue. winecfg needs to be set to Windows 11, however, for it to kick in.  Seems to have done the trick for me.
 

are you on a MAC?

just tested with WINE@STAGING 11.3 (homebrew) - the debugger message is still alive.

 

MT5 definitely does not run on the current Ubuntu 24.04 with wine 11.3 stable or devel. On a system running real trading programs with real money, I would only use wine-stableand definitely not staging.

Yes, you can also install wine(hq) 10. But then you MUST use apt-pinning on a Debian/Ubuntu system to prevent wine from updating, which it would do immediately, as it should.

To do this, you have to use something like “sudo apt-mark hold wine*”. This is not elegant and counteracts the otherwise good package management. Anyone who uses Linux with MT5 has very good reasons for doing so.

Incidentally, the current MT5 runs just as well under wine9-stable from the regular Ubuntu package sources – even though the MT5 journal indicates that this wine version is not supported.


The only thing that no longer works for me (not under wine9, nor under 10) is the display of news. Here, a window appears briefly and then disappears again immediately.

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