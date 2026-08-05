Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system" - page 3
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MT5 performing poorly after the update
Leslie, 2026.02.03 09:11
Ok, I managed to do it and it works again!
For those on a Mac: my MT5 was completely frozen. Here's what I did:
Closed all applications and opened mt5 and waited for everything to open (which took at least 5 minutes). Then clicked on help waited for another 5 minutes for it to respond; moved the cursor to check for updates and waited again and finally clicked on the beta update.
All in all took me at least 40 minutes or so but in the end I managed to update the Beta version which solved it for me.
Most important just click once every time and wait for it to respond (even if it takes forever, it's not frozen what I initially thought but its lagging and lagging for a veryyyy long time)
All about MT5 updates. - summary thread (about where to download)All about MT5 updates — Discussion topic - discussion thread
echo 'export PATH="/Applications/Wine Stable.app/Contents/Resources/wine/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.zshrc
any update here?
I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...
so it seems to be a wine issue
is there any feedback from winehq?
any update here?
I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...
so it seems to be a wine issue
is there any feedback from winehq?
I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help.
But I found one post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to load MT5 in MACWINE
Sergey El, 2026.02.13 11:20
And I collected some posts about debugger (I am not sure that it will help - because I do not have Mac computer and can not estimate/evaluate it sorry):
Installation of MT5 on MacOS: the thread and this post #17
any update here?
I just tested with last build 5640 and wine staging 11.2 on a MAC - get a always the debugger message...
so it seems to be a wine issue
is there any feedback from winehq?
I don't know about Mac, but 5640 is working fine with wine 11.2 on Linux.
are you on a MAC?
just tested with WINE@STAGING 11.3 (homebrew) - the debugger message is still alive.
MT5 definitely does not run on the current Ubuntu 24.04 with wine 11.3 stable or devel. On a system running real trading programs with real money, I would only use wine-stable—and definitely not staging.
Yes, you can also install wine(hq) 10. But then you MUST use apt-pinning on a Debian/Ubuntu system to prevent wine from updating, which it would do immediately, as it should.
To do this, you have to use something like “sudo apt-mark hold wine*”. This is not elegant and counteracts the otherwise good package management. Anyone who uses Linux with MT5 has very good reasons for doing so.
Incidentally, the current MT5 runs just as well under wine9-stable from the regular Ubuntu package sources – even though the MT5 journal indicates that this wine version is not supported.
The only thing that no longer works for me (not under wine9, nor under 10) is the display of news. Here, a window appears briefly and then disappears again immediately.