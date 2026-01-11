Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
Some additional information about the environment:
wine-version: wine-11.0-rc3
linux kernel: 6.18.3
Hi,
when installing the latest version of metatrader 5 the message "a debugger has been found running in your system"
is shown and the installation aborts.
steps to reproduce:
wget https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.ltd/mt5/mt5setup.exe
rm -R .mt5
export WINEDEBUG=-all
WINEDEBUG=-all WINEPREFIX="$HOME/.mt5" winecfg /v win11
WINEDEBUG=-all WINEPREFIX="$HOME/.mt5" wine mt5setup.exe