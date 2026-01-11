Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"

New comment
 

Hi,

when installing the latest version of metatrader 5 the message "a debugger has been found running in your system"

is shown and the installation aborts.


steps to reproduce:

wget https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.ltd/mt5/mt5setup.exe

rm -R .mt5

export WINEDEBUG=-all

WINEDEBUG=-all WINEPREFIX="$HOME/.mt5" winecfg /v win11

WINEDEBUG=-all WINEPREFIX="$HOME/.mt5" wine mt5setup.exe

 

Some additional information about the environment:

wine-version:   wine-11.0-rc3

linux kernel:  6.18.3



New comment