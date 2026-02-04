All about MT5 updates — Discussion topic

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Ok all done for me, worked perfectly now I can use my EA's again... Last version released was so slow insane
THANKS 
 
Philippe Yves Justin Maurin Ribolzi #:
Ok all done for me, worked perfectly now I can use my EA's again... Last version released was so slow insane
THANKS 
how do i replace the files, please explain step by step to me.....thanks in advance
 

in an age so technically advanced products can be remotely updated , we are having to resort to stone age mechanisms to survive buggy updates, WHY NOT JUST PROVIDE US A WAY TO ROLL BACK TO WORKING VERSION FROM THE SAME MENU WHERE YOU SPOILT IT WITH BUGGY UPDATE


I JUST FIXED EVERTHING YESTERDAY BY COPYING BACK THE LAST PREVIOUS WORKING RELEASE, BY THIS MORNING ITS ALL BEEN UPDATED BACLK TO THE SLUGGISH SLOW CRAP, THIS IS CRAZYYYYYYYYYYY MY PORTFOLIO IS AT RISK FROM ALL THIS SHIT

 

Hi everyone — no panic 🙂

Just sharing a quick real-world test from my side.

My MT5 terminal is on the 1 February build (it has not updated since then).


I opened 4 charts and attached different Expert Advisors with graphical panels on each chart.

Result: everything works perfectly — no freezes, no lag, stable performance.

Next test: I added a heavy indicator that draws and calculates hundreds of thousands of data points.

Result: still no slowdown.


So in my opinion, the issue may also be related to the computer/system configuration (Windows settings, CPU/RAM load, background software, permissions), not only the MT5 changes.



My system info (from the terminal):

Windows 11 build 26200, 8 x 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H @ 3.30GHz, AVX2, 13 / 31 Gb memory, 91 / 1906 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, GMT+4


This is a regular laptop, and MT5 runs smoothly.


 
Hello, good morning. Could you help me with a problem in MT5 for Mac? After the last update, my app crashed. Some comments say that using the previous or beta version fixes the problem, but I can't find that version to download. Could you tell me where or where to find it?
 
Hyago Moura #:
Hello, good morning. Could you help me with a problem in MT5 for Mac? After the last update, my app crashed. Some comments say that using the previous or beta version fixes the problem, but I can't find that version to download. Could you tell me where or where to find it?

read this thread about:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/503128/page3 and this thread (about where to download): 

All about MT5 updates. - summary thread (about where to download)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MT5 updates.

Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.02 17:51

For Mac or Linux, it's the SAME as for Windows. You need to download the exe files and find on your Mac/Linux system where the original exe files are stored and replace them.

Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
  • 2026.02.03
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, when installing the latest version of metatrader 5 the message "a debugger has been found running in your system" is shown and the installation...
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