Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system" - page 4
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The debugger Message has gone!!!
MetaTrader 5 now runs again under the current version Wine 11.6 on MACOS.
Tested with Metatrader 5.777 and Wine 11.6 installed via Homebrew Macbook with Sequoia 15.7.5
Have tried MT5 5833 with Wine 11. It works perfectly.
Wine 11 is a lot faster compare to its superior. MT5 becomes more responsive.
Thanks Metaquotes!!!
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Fixing MetaTrader 5 Crashes on macOS Tahoe 26
Henrique Grilo Verza, 2026.08.05 01:48
Hello everyone,
I was able to resolve the MetaTrader 5 crash issue on macOS Tahoe.
The complete step-by-step procedure is attached to this post as images. The solution involved updating the Wine version used by MetaTrader 5 and disabling the order-execution sounds, which were triggering the crash when opening or closing positions.
After following these steps, MT5 started working normally again.
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I hope this helps others experiencing the same problem.