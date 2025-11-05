Symbol problem, please help
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I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal.
I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.
Always getting an error. Why why why?
It is related to the mapping, and it was explained in FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
There are some threads with the information about what to check (and how to check before subscription for example):
- ("no symbol found"; forex symbols) - mapping https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
- How to select the broker/signal and with mapping: post #28
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- and so on
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
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Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
It is related to the mapping, and it was explained in FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
I was unable to find the topic, but I remember that @Eleni Anna Branou posted there with some advice. So, let us wait until she sees this topic and offers us some insight.
I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal.
I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.
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Even though we are on the same broker, same account type and share exactly the same symbol, I am unable to follow a signal I want.
Could you help me with this?
Best, Levent