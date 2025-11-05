Symbol problem, please help

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Even though we are on the same broker, same account type and share exactly the same symbol, I am unable to follow a signal I want.

Could you help me with this?

Best, Levent

[Deleted]  

When asking a question, please explain in detail, and if relevant, also include log output. Please provide more technical details if you need help with your issue.

 

Here are my settings.

This is the symbol of the provider. [removed by moderator due to advertising rules].

I'm going to get crazy. Please help.

Levent

 

Always getting an error. Why why why?


[Deleted]  

I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal.

I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.

 
levolevo #:

Always getting an error. Why why why?


It is related to the mapping, and it was explained in FAQ:

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case? 

  1. On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
  2. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
  3. Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
  4. If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
  5. If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
  • 2021.04.19
  • www.mql5.com
My suscribers are getting this error: "position xxxx skipped as no symbol found" it happens in all symnbols. ------------------ the provider has trading symbol called gold, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called xauusd. Are trades on gold copied to xauusd in that case
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal.

I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.

Many thanks in advance.
 

There are some threads with the information about what to check (and how to check before subscription for example):

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

------------------

Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
  • 2021.04.19
  • www.mql5.com
My suscribers are getting this error: "position xxxx skipped as no symbol found" it happens in all symnbols. ------------------ the provider has trading symbol called gold, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called xauusd. Are trades on gold copied to xauusd in that case
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is related to the mapping, and it was explained in FAQ:

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case? 

  1. On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
  2. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
  3. Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
  4. If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
  5. If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
Thanks for the info but I am on the same broker like the provider, have the exact same account type and share exactly the same symbol. Still can not copy.
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal. I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.

I was unable to find the topic, but I remember that @Eleni Anna Branou posted there with some advice. So, let us wait until she sees this topic and offers us some insight.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I remember seeing another topic last week about a user also having issues with a signal where the symbol name ended in "..." and was also not able to copy the signal.

I will see if I can find the topic and see what answer were given there.

You are right Fernando, I've confirmed with this broker (with the XAUUSD... symbol) that they don't allow signal copying in their trading accounts, so its not a mapping issue.
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