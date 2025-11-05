Symbol problem, please help - page 2
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Thanks for the info but I am on the same broker like the provider, have the exact same account type and share exactly the same symbol. Still can not copy.
Same broker and same account type may provide issue with the mapping too.
Which symbol? XAUUSD?
It will be coped in case the margin calculation for this symbol is Forex.
Where to check it?
In specification of the symbol, for example - specification of XAUUSD in my Metatrader/broker:
As you see - the specification is CFD (but it should be Forex to be copied).
And this symbol will not be copied for me because of that (because of mapping).
Are you also have CFD for XAUUSD?
-------------------------
Let's check specification for EURUSD (right mouse click on "EURUSD" in the Market Watch - Specification):
So, the specification for EURUSD is having Forex as margin calculation, and this symbol will be copied for me in case I have one symbol for EURUSD only proposed by broker (not EURUSD and EURUSD_t and EURUSDm, but just one symbol for EURUSD).
Is it same for you?
If same for XAUUSD will not be copied (because of mapping).
--------------------
Same with any other symbols.
It is written in the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
...Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
Same broker and same account type may provide issue with the mapping too.
Which symbol? XAUUSD?
It will be coped in case the margin calculation for this symbol is Forex.
Where to check it?
In specification of the symbol, for example - specification of XAUUSD in my Metatrader/broker:
As you see - the specification is CFD (but it should be Forex to be copied).
And this symbol will not be copied for me because of that (because of mapping).
Are you also have CFD for XAUUSD?
-------------------------
Let's check specification for EURUSD (right mouse click on "EURUSD" in the Market Watch - Specification):
So, the specification for EURUSD is having Forex as margin calculation, and this symbol will be copied for me in case I have one symbol for EURUSD only proposed by broker (not EURUSD and EURUSD_t and EURUSDm, but just one symbol for EURUSD).
Is it same for you?
If same for XAUUSD will not be copied (because of mapping).
--------------------
Same with any other symbols.
Hello Sergey,
Many thanks for the explanation. Here is the specifications. It is actually Forex.
Hello Sergey,
Many thanks for the explanation. Here is the specifications. It is actually Forex.
If calculation is Forex so it is fine. The next factor is the following: how many Gold symbols proposed by the broker?
How to check?
Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols, and check all symbols to find something as XAUUSD or Gold or similar.
If you have one symbol for XAUUSD or Gold (it may be different writing, such as XAUUSD_t and so on) so the second factor for mapping was passed.
----------------------
Because there are two factors:
If those two factors are fine so it is not mapping issue -
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Symbol problem, please help
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.11.05 14:00You are right Fernando, I've confirmed with this broker (with the XAUUSD... symbol) that they don't allow signal copying in their trading accounts, so its not a mapping issue.
If calculation is Forex so it is fine. The next factor is the following: how many Gold symbols proposed by the broker?
How to check?
Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols, and check all symbols to find something as XAUUSD or Gold or similar.
If you have one symbol for XAUUSD or Gold (it may be different writing, such as XAUUSD_t and so on) so the second factor for mapping was passed.
----------------------
Because there are two factors:
If those two factors are fine so it is not mapping issue -
Hi Sergey,
There are two symbols related to gold which are XAUUSD... and XAUEUR...
Hi Sergey,
There are two symbols related to gold which are XAUUSD... and XAUEUR...
One for Gold (which is XAUUSD).
The second symbol is different one: XAUEUR
You have one symbol only for XAUUSD or Gold.
--------------------
So, it is not mapping issue. It is prohibited by the broker (as stated on the post #10)
One for Gold (which is XAUUSD).
The second symbol is different one: XAUEUR
You have one symbol only for XAUUSD or Gold.
--------------------
So, it is not mapping issue. It is prohibited by the broker (as stated on the post #10)