Even with a fast computer, profit is very low. I make 0.01 per day while it seems on most of the day (CEST) there is no work available.
For the calculation, please refer to :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4652/unread#unread
I have 10 agents running 10 hours, and they made $0.2 yesterday.
I would say it's too slow. Don't left your computer running only for this. You can keep it running to make some small money when you are working . :)
Thanks, I know its price per time.
but I do not know when my PC be used and how long be used.
yes , I should only run it when I am working.
Yes… There is simply not enough work :(
Yesterday I had 13000-14000 PR running almost 24 hours and only made 38611 jobs = $2.704
Today I’ve only made 3888 jobs in 9 hours…. It is not looking very good.
Is there any plans to promote this Cloud so all us works can get more jobs?
now Metatester agent run as window system service.
whether dose MT plan to let it run as web service ?
Hi,
I surmise that the only reason it is running as a windows service is so as to run on a machine that has no active console logged in.
Remember webservices (running) are for people to request / send to YOU - they are generally idle and waiting until a request comes in. I can see exceptionally large amounts of overhead in such an instance.
*Shrug* my 0.02c
I wanted to register as seller and also ret my CPU time in a cloud. I don't get sms confirmation code - can someone help me with my registration problems - Metaquotes
Ok, tell me your mobile number and I'll set this one instead of you.
I wanted to register as seller and also ret my CPU time in a cloud. I don't get sms confirmation code - can someone help me with my registration problems - Metaquotes
I'm also having the same problem.
SMS confirmations just do not work.
I think they are solving the sms issue!!!If cannot solve the issue...either change a method for verification or change the sms service provider!!!