MQL5 Cloud Network: Financial Operations Are Launched in Test Mode
Great!Do PR100 for an hour = $0.01 USD or just for trial purpose?
Hi,
So when will we start accumulating a real balance (I was about to log an error that I see all these "payments" but still a zero balance).
We have just added new feature - showing result of agents work.
We have taken a new step towards MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5.community integration. The only thing that we needed for final launching of the cloud calculations service dedicated to trading strategies testing was the arrangement of financial accounting of the transactions of the funds for accomplished payments. Now, all funds transfers and withdrawals for the use of tester agents are displayed in the Profile of the each MQL5.com user connected to our distributed calculations network.
At the current final stage all financial operations for participating in the MQL5 Cloud Network detected on a MQL5.community account are carried out in a trial test mode.
All withdrawals and transfers for the use of the MQL5 Cloud Network agents in the "Payments" section during the testing stage are carried out in a demonstration mode and do not impact your account balance!
From this day on, test transfers will be carried out for the
calculations executed by your agents in MQL5 Cloud Network. One separate
record is generated for each agent in the "Payments" section concerning the volume of the
executed work. In case you have used network
agents for your trade system optimization, the funds will be withdrawn.
At present MQL5 Cloud Network operates in test mode not only to
reveal possible errors and bottlenecks of the accounting system, but
also to let all MQL5.community participants evaluate advantages and
possibilities of the remote agents use on a paid basis.
A tester agent productivty and the time it spent for a task
execution are taken into account when calculating payment amounts. Each
tester agent has its productivity index - PR. The higher is CPU
productivity, the higher is the index and the more calculations an agent
can perform per unit time.
Accounting of funds for executed calculations is arranged as
follows at present. Payment for a tester agent having PR=100 is $0,01
per hour. One work unit is equal to one quant that is equivalent to the
work of an agent having PR=1 in 1 ms (1 millisecond). Therefore, the
price of one quant is as follows:
- QuantPrice=$0,01/(100PR*3 600 000ms)=$2,77778E-11.
The table below shows the calculations for the work of a single core agent having PR=100 within 1 hour and 1 month.
|Time range
|QuantPrice, $/(PR*ms)
|Agent PR
| Time, ms
| Amount, $
| 1 hour
|2,77778E-11
|100
|3 600 000
|0,01
| 1 month
|2,77778E-11
|100
|2 592 000 000
|7,20
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network and take part in its operation. Together we will create a new and unique service for trading strategies optimization!
Is that true ? I have 23 agents, Each PR is 120, that means I will make 1.20*23*7.2 = $198.72 for one month ?
Really ? I can't believe that. It's really cool!
Is there anything I calculate wrong here ?
Is that true ? I have 23 agents, Each PR is 120, that means I will make 1.20*23*7.2 = $198.72 for one month ?
Really ? I can't believe that. It's really cool!
Is there anything I calculate wrong here ?
Looks accurate assuming you have 23 agents at PR = 120 working 24/7 for 30 days straight. Thats the crux of the matter I think .. the quoted amount is based on the theoretical MAXIMUM possible payout for PR100 if there is enough work for 24/7.
Still not bad money if its covering all its costs and then some :)
Looks accurate assuming you have 23 agents at PR = 120 working 24/7 for 30 days straight. Thats the crux of the matter I think .. the quoted amount is based on the theoretical MAXIMUM possible payout for PR100 if there is enough work for 24/7.
Still not bad money if its covering all its costs and then some :)
After two days testing, I found out it would be 1/20 of the theoretical value in reality. That's to say, for 23 agents at PR = 120 working 24/7 for 30 days, I will make 1.20*23*7.2 /20= $198.72/20 = $9.936 !
Hi,
The real question is, iare there enough "work" units to make it worthwhile for people to leave dedicated agents running. The second question is, what is the chances of there ever being "enough" work units.
(Also, bear in mind this is weekend time - I would be interested to see what the patterns for day of week / time of day are for new work units being made available).
3 hours 4 cores and just 3 cents !
assuming 21 hours ... 7 cents / day
for 30 days => 280 cents = 2.80 dollars !!!
that won't even cover the electrical bills !
i have a full data center in my hospital with around 500 computers with quad processors each , which are Idle for 16 hours a day
but i think 3 or even 5 dollars / computer a month is just pointless !
did i miss something ?
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We have taken a new step towards MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5.community integration. The only thing that we needed for final launching of the cloud calculations service dedicated to trading strategies testing was the arrangement of financial accounting of the transactions of the funds for accomplished payments. Now, all funds transfers and withdrawals for the use of tester agents are displayed in the Profile of the each MQL5.com user connected to our distributed calculations network.
At the current final stage all financial operations for participating in the MQL5 Cloud Network detected on a MQL5.community account are carried out in a trial test mode.
All withdrawals and transfers for the use of the MQL5 Cloud Network agents in the "Payments" section during the testing stage are carried out in a demonstration mode and do not impact your account balance!
From this day on, test transfers will be carried out for the calculations executed by your agents in MQL5 Cloud Network. One separate record is generated for each agent in the "Payments" section concerning the volume of the executed work. In case you have used network agents for your trade system optimization, the funds will be withdrawn.
At present MQL5 Cloud Network operates in test mode not only to reveal possible errors and bottlenecks of the accounting system, but also to let all MQL5.community participants evaluate advantages and possibilities of the remote agents use on a paid basis.
A tester agent productivty and the time it spent for a task execution are taken into account when calculating payment amounts. Each tester agent has its productivity index - PR. The higher is CPU productivity, the higher is the index and the more calculations an agent can perform per unit time.
Accounting of funds for executed calculations is arranged as follows at present. Payment for a tester agent having PR=100 is $0,01 per hour. One work unit is equal to one quant that is equivalent to the work of an agent having PR=1 in 1 ms (1 millisecond). Therefore, the price of one quant is as follows:
The table below shows the calculations for the work of a single core agent having PR=100 within 1 hour and 1 month.
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network and take part in its operation. Together we will create a new and unique service for trading strategies optimization!