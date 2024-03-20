MQL5 Cloud Network launched - page 7
Is this forum still alive?
Sorry: this is my firs post in this forum ..
I'm Italian user.
I have installed MQL5 meta tester agent in 2 pc
... in the tab (MQL5 Cloud Network) I have flag 2 option ..
in the account field I have write the name of my account ID registration only .. is ok? or I also write my password in this field?
in the second PC the port of the agent is the same of first PC .. I most change the port or no?
Sorry .. for my answer bat this is my first day with this software ;)
Sergio Caterina
Good day,
sorry I have challenge with connecting with MQL5 Cloud network. my system is 2 core. I have installed the metatester agent. when i tried to do optimisation i saw the agents too slow and the MQL5 cloud network is not connecting.
Regards
Please update your MetaTrader. Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server. The latest build-1325.
why I can not use all available zone network agents?! those stay ready and never start processing!
Because in your case MQL5 Cloud Europe has the lowest ping (61).
If this cloud would be inactive it would pass to the next one with the lowest ping and so on.
Because in your case MQL5 Cloud Europe has the lowest ping (61).
If this cloud would be inactive it would pass to the next one with the lowest ping and so on.
It can be a reason and it is reasonable but as I watched a video in this ↓ link over MQL, it shows that all 4 group of agents active and processing together. In my case just first one is processing. May be conditioning of cloud network changed by MQL as video is old. not sure.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/341