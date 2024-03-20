MQL5 Cloud Network launched - page 8

Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh #:

The number of passes is taken into consideration. If there are only a few passes, it is not worth sending the work to 4 clouds. That would not be efficient.

 

hummm, not big difference!

my opt. has 10.5K and in video it is 14K

Am I missing something?!

 
I think you are overlooking disabling the local cores and that's why even if you make 10K passes the work is split between your computer and the cloud.


 
local agents/cores was off for my case too. all optimization processare done through cloud network.
 
Check the 'Journal' tab.

 

Hi!

Is there any way to use cloud network with custom symbols ? Or can somebody explain me how it works..

The main question is, what history data is used by cloud network? I mean, it cannot use the custom data as I see, but for example there are no ticks for any symbol in Metatrader for a specific time period (2010, 2011 ...). So, how the optimization works in that case? How the cloud network system optimize the EA by ticks ? And what tick data can be taken to optimize EA. I tried to use the terminal of Ducascopy with a good quolity tick history, but the result is the same: it has no tick data from 2010 year.

I appreciate any help to fully understand how this feature works :)

