The number of passes is taken into consideration. If there are only a few passes, it is not worth sending the work to 4 clouds. That would not be efficient.
hummm, not big difference!
my opt. has 10.5K and in video it is 14K
Am I missing something?!
I think you are overlooking disabling the local cores and that's why even if you make 10K passes the work is split between your computer and the cloud.
Check the 'Journal' tab.
Hi!
Is there any way to use cloud network with custom symbols ? Or can somebody explain me how it works..
The main question is, what history data is used by cloud network? I mean, it cannot use the custom data as I see, but for example there are no ticks for any symbol in Metatrader for a specific time period (2010, 2011 ...). So, how the optimization works in that case? How the cloud network system optimize the EA by ticks ? And what tick data can be taken to optimize EA. I tried to use the terminal of Ducascopy with a good quolity tick history, but the result is the same: it has no tick data from 2010 year.
I appreciate any help to fully understand how this feature works :)