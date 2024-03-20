MQL5 Cloud Network launched - page 4

New comment
 
BP33:

I'm also having the same problem.

SMS confirmations just do not work.


supercomputer:

I think they are solving the sms issue!!!If cannot solve the issue...either change a method for verification or change the sms service provider!!!

Gentlemen, are you joking? Read the article MQL5.community - User Memo


 
Rosh:

Gentlemen, are you joking? Read the article MQL5.community - User Memo


Hi Rosh,

  I'm in South Africa, and can't get the SMS to a Vodacom network (I have open issue), I can get it to the MTN network though (but thats my work after hour supoprt phone so I can't make it permanent).  I'll try again tonight and try phone Vodacom support and see if we have an alternate sms center I can use to see if its my phone or something between your sms provider and Vodacom.


  At any rate, the SMS confirmation did work sortof.

 

I think email verification as alternative for those who not able to receive sms!!!

 

Finally receive the confirmation code via sms!!!Country: Malaysia Service Provider: Maxis

 

The next issue is 1cent/hour/PR100 is very difficult to attrach new agents....when the rate will revised? The demand is much much higher than supply at this moment

 
Turker:

Hi Rosh,

  I'm in South Africa, and can't get the SMS to a Vodacom network (I have open issue), I can get it to the MTN network though (but thats my work after hour supoprt phone so I can't make it permanent).  I'll try again tonight and try phone Vodacom support and see if we have an alternate sms center I can use to see if its my phone or something between your sms provider and Vodacom.


  At any rate, the SMS confirmation did work sortof.

Ok, only got a chance to change the cell number today - and it works :).
 
Rosh:

Gentlemen, are you joking? Read the article MQL5.community - User Memo

 

No, I wasn't joking :)

 

The mobile field was blank because an SMS code was required to update it but SMS codes were not being received. Vicious circle :)

 

Happy to say that am now able to receive SMS codes.

 
BP33:


The mobile field was blank because an SMS code was required to update it but SMS codes were not being received. Vicious circle :)

Happy to say that am now able to receive SMS codes.

Please, write to Servicedesk.
 

It's very hard to make money by joining this cloud network. For most days, it seems make nothing.

I don't know what happened on 28 Oct, and 29 Oct, but I made a lot of money these two days. Is there any guys know what's the reason ? I hope good days come again. :)

 
i want to use MQL5 Cloud,but worry about its stability,so i still wait to use
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
12345678
New comment