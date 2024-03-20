MQL5 Cloud Network launched - page 4
I'm also having the same problem.
SMS confirmations just do not work.
I think they are solving the sms issue!!!If cannot solve the issue...either change a method for verification or change the sms service provider!!!
Gentlemen, are you joking? Read the article MQL5.community - User Memo
Hi Rosh,
I'm in South Africa, and can't get the SMS to a Vodacom network (I have open issue), I can get it to the MTN network though (but thats my work after hour supoprt phone so I can't make it permanent). I'll try again tonight and try phone Vodacom support and see if we have an alternate sms center I can use to see if its my phone or something between your sms provider and Vodacom.
At any rate, the SMS confirmation did work sortof.
I think email verification as alternative for those who not able to receive sms!!!
Finally receive the confirmation code via sms!!!Country: Malaysia Service Provider: Maxis
The next issue is 1cent/hour/PR100 is very difficult to attrach new agents....when the rate will revised? The demand is much much higher than supply at this moment
Hi Rosh,
No, I wasn't joking :)
The mobile field was blank because an SMS code was required to update it but SMS codes were not being received. Vicious circle :)
Happy to say that am now able to receive SMS codes.
It's very hard to make money by joining this cloud network. For most days, it seems make nothing.
I don't know what happened on 28 Oct, and 29 Oct, but I made a lot of money these two days. Is there any guys know what's the reason ? I hope good days come again. :)