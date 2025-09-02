New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 6
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After the latest build 5200 update, my MT5 only sees half of the cores. I’ve always had 32, now just 16. Why are there so many problems with the latest updates?
You can check if the optimization time is reduced by enabling all CPU cores.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 5200: расширение OpenBLAS и усиление контроля в MQL5
fxsaber, 2025.08.18 15:28
Number of agents - 3.
Number of agents - 6.
Do you mean, to be able to add indicators to a chart?
If so, then you can already do that from the toolbar (customise it if you don't already have it enabled) ...
If not, please explain in more detail, and also explain what you mean by "tools"
EA crash after update mt5 to 5232, I compile the EA with this version and run it.
then I downgrade to 5226 and compile again, run at downgraded version, everything works fine.
Issues after the test ended with changing tabs on strategy test continue on 5232. See that I'm on M30, but have clicked on Daily tab.
Just a summary of scattered posts that I noticed, related to the "tabs" malfunction in the Strategy Tester ...
Has anyone noticed that the MQL5 Forge Git functionality, only considers Unicode/UTF16 files as valid (green check-mark after a commit)?
Other file formats, such as ASCII, UTF-8 (with or without a BOM) are successfully committed, but remain marked with a red warning bubble, even though on the forge they are all correctly updated and displayed.
Reference: Build 5200 ...
EA crash after update mt5 to 5232, I compile the EA with this version and run it.
then I downgrade to 5226 and compile again, run at downgraded version, everything works fine.
@Ilyas
checked build 5233, problem still there.