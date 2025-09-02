New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 6

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Luca De Andrea #:

After the latest build 5200 update, my MT5 only sees half of the cores. I’ve always had 32, now just 16. Why are there so many problems with the latest updates?

You can check if the optimization time is reduced by enabling all CPU cores.

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Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 5200: расширение OpenBLAS и усиление контроля в MQL5

fxsaber, 2025.08.18 15:28

Number of agents - 3.

optimization finished, total passes 60
optimization done in 0 minutes 18 seconds
shortest pass 0:00:00.692, longest pass 0:00:01.697, average pass 0:00:00.877


Number of agents - 6.

optimization finished, total passes 60
optimization done in 0 minutes 17 seconds
shortest pass 0:00:00.833, longest pass 0:00:03.095, average pass 0:00:01.620
[Deleted]  
Hello, please add the ability to see indicators and tools at the top of the Windows screen and above the chart in future versions. Thank you.
[Deleted]  
@Wanton #Hello, please add the ability to see indicators and tools at the top of the Windows screen and above the chart in future versions. Thank you.

Do you mean, to be able to add indicators to a chart?

If so, then you can already do that from the toolbar (customise it if you don't already have it enabled) ...



If not, please explain in more detail, and also explain what you mean by "tools"

 
After updated 5200, the 'Show in Navigator (Alt+N)' function in MetaEditor works very slowly the first time after starting MetaEditor.
 
This change to the timeframe tabs makes no sense. If it's possible to view multiple timeframes during the test, then once it's over, the various timeframes should still be available. This is clearly a mistake. MT5 should be more careful.
 

EA crash after update mt5 to 5232, I compile the EA with this version and run it.

then I downgrade to 5226 and compile again, run at downgraded version, everything works fine.


cra


2025.08.25 13:11:37.487 BOS (EURUSD,M1) Access violation at 0x000001D87AF300F3 read to 0x00000000484C990A in 'C:\Users\Admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\158904DFD898D640E9B813D10F9EB397\MQL5\Experts\Shared Projects\BOS\BOS.ex5'
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)    crash -->  000001D87AF300F3 8379F801          cmp        dword ptr [rcx-0x08], 0x01
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF300F7 88442477          mov        [rsp+0x77], al
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF300FB 0F84D1010000      jz         0x000001D87AF302D2
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30101 488B8C2488000000  mov        rcx, [rsp+0x88]
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30109 8B842484000000    mov        eax, [rsp+0x84]
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30110 4189C1            mov        r9d, eax
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30113 4181C1FBFEFFFF    add        r9d, 0xFFFFFEFB
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF3011A 4189C0            mov        r8d, eax
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF3011D 41C1E802          shr        r8d, 0x02
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30121 BA00040000        mov        edx, 0x400
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF30126 3DFF0F0000        cmp        eax, 0xFFF
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF3012B 440F47C2          cmovnbe    r8d, edx
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000001D87AF3012F 31D2              xor        edx, edx
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 00: 0x000001D87AF300F3
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 01: 0x000001D877CA22A8
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 02: 0x00000000000000FA
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 03: 0x000001D874CE4810
2025.08.25 13:11:37.494 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 04: 0x00007FF67D953E75
 

Issues after the test ended with changing tabs on strategy test continue on 5232. See that I'm on M30, but have clicked on Daily tab.


[Deleted]  

Just a summary of scattered posts that I noticed, related to the "tabs" malfunction in the Strategy Tester ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 Since 5200 Strategy Tester is not updating different timeframe charts

AMuxi, 2025.08.23 22:09

Hi all,

since the update to 5200 (and now with 5227) the strategy tester is not updating the charts if i switch between different timeframes.

My expert uses 3 different timeframes - 3 indicators with separated times.

After this 5220 update in the bottom of the tester chart three tabs are displayed (Daily, M30, M5). But if i select another tab, the chart is not updating - the tabs are switching, but not the content of the chart.

If i switch during the expert is running/testing, the chart switching is correct. But if the expert is finished, no chart update can be triggered. So i cannot analyze the expert logic and actions.

Is this a known bug? I didn't found the issue here in the forum.

Kind regards

Andreas

Trading forum, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

VERSION: 5.00 build 5200. Strategy tester. Windows with different timeframes.

Marcelo Lacerda , 2025.08.11 20:55

Good afternoon everyone.

Before installing build 5200, I could see two different timeframe charts in the strategy tester: 5m and 1m. Now, in this build, MT5 opens two chart tabs, 5m and 1m, but both windows are the same, 5min. I need to see the tests on both timeframes for my analysis. Has anyone else encountered this issue?


Gráfico estrategy tester

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5

Jian Zhao Xu, 2025.08.05 12:50

After updating the 5200 version, although the display interface for different periods after the backtest was fixed, the cycles could not be switched. I hope the official will fix this bug as soon as possible.


[Deleted]  

Has anyone noticed that the MQL5 Forge Git functionality, only considers Unicode/UTF16 files as valid (green check-mark after a commit)?

Other file formats, such as ASCII, UTF-8 (with or without a BOM) are successfully committed, but remain marked with a red warning bubble, even though on the forge they are all correctly updated and displayed.

Reference: Build 5200 ...


 
Koros Jafarzadeh #:

EA crash after update mt5 to 5232, I compile the EA with this version and run it.

then I downgrade to 5226 and compile again, run at downgraded version, everything works fine.



@Ilyas

checked build 5233, problem still there.



2025.08.27 11:53:29.743 BOS (EURUSD,M1) Access violation at 0x00000202051300F3 read to 0x00000000F6C9DF39 in 'C:\Users\Admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\158904DFD898D640E9B813D10F9EB397\MQL5\Experts\Shared Projects\BOS\BOS.ex5'
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)    crash -->  00000202051300F3 8379F801          cmp        dword ptr [rcx-0x08], 0x01
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               00000202051300F7 88442477          mov        [rsp+0x77], al
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               00000202051300FB 0F84D1010000      jz         0x00000202051302D2
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130101 488B8C2488000000  mov        rcx, [rsp+0x88]
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130109 8B842484000000    mov        eax, [rsp+0x84]
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130110 4189C1            mov        r9d, eax
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130113 4181C1FBFEFFFF    add        r9d, 0xFFFFFEFB
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000002020513011A 4189C0            mov        r8d, eax
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000002020513011D 41C1E802          shr        r8d, 0x02
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130121 BA00040000        mov        edx, 0x400
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               0000020205130126 3DFF0F0000        cmp        eax, 0xFFF
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000002020513012B 440F47C2          cmovnbe    r8d, edx
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1)               000002020513012F 31D2              xor        edx, edx
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 00: 0x00000202051300F3
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 01: 0x0000020279774838
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 02: 0x00000000000000C9
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 03: 0x000002027A022E70
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 04: 0x00007FF63C6547F5
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 05: 0x000002020513273B
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 06: 0x0000000000000001
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 07: 0x00007FF63C644256
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 08: 0x0000020205248BDE
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 09: 0x0000020279D89EB0
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 10: 0x00007FF63DDF5000
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 11: 0x000002020558B100
2025.08.27 11:53:29.744 BOS (EURUSD,M1) 12: 0x000002027A2E1C10
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