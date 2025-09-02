New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 2
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After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.
After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.
This is for optimization only, single test will not benefit , right ???
This is for optimization only, single test will not benefit , right ???
Single test uses only 1 core, so it will not benefit.
After updating the 5200 version, although the display interface for different periods after the backtest was fixed, the cycles could not be switched. I hope the official will fix this bug as soon as possible.
If you want to look at the weekly cycle after the backtest, you can only switch the weekly cycle on the chart during the backtest.
However, after the backtest is completed, press the candle chart and then press to enlarge it, then the transaction records for the next three weeks will be gone，and Offset for 2 weeks.
Any reason behind the change for this?
9. MQL5: Duplicate names within the same scope are now prohibited
Any reason behind the change for this?
Status bar not visible in metaeditor (and there is no option to turn it on)
There is no more status bar. It's a feature Mladen 😁
It is now at the top-right, on the same line as the menu. It only appears when the cursor or focus is on the editing window.