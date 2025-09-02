New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 4
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Detached charts still do not remember that their toolbar was disabled and will have the disabled toolbar re-enabled upon client restart.
The bug is still there in the latest release build 5200 !!
Backtesting "All Market Watch symbols" has stopped working in this new build 5200 !!
Click here for description:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/488851/57790512#comment_57790512
Build 5217: OBJ_EDIT does not persist user input (text always empty)
Hello,
In build 5217, the chart object OBJ_EDIT does not retain any text typed by the user. The field appears to accept input, but after defocus it becomes empty and the object’s text property remains empty.
Steps to reproduce
Create an OBJ_EDIT on a chart.
Click inside the field and type any text.
Press Enter or click outside (defocus).
Expected:
The entered text remains visible and is returned by ObjectGetString(…, OBJPROP_TEXT) .
Actual:
The field shows an empty string; ObjectGetString(…, OBJPROP_TEXT) returns "" .
MT5 Build 5200 Performance Issues
Since the 5200 update hit, I've been dealing with some seriously frustrating performance problems. Charts just stop updating even though Market Watch is ticking along perfectly fine, and the whole platform starts eating CPU and RAM.
Here's what I'm seeing , if I've got symbols sitting in Market Watch but haven't actually charted them, that's when everything goes to hell. Doesn't matter if it's been sitting there for a few minutes or I just fired up the terminal after hours, same result. But when the charts are actually syncing properly with Market Watch data, resource usage stays normal and indicators are loaded/plotted.
The technical side of this mess:
I tried debugging this with a basic MA indicator, loaded it up with prints at every step of the lifecycle, but when this bug kicks in, absolutely nothing outputs. It's like the entire indicator processing just dies.
This is definitely a 5200 regression because I never had these issues before the update. I reiterate, I've never experienced this issue before either in MT4 or MT5.
Thanks very
MT5 Build 5200 Performance Issues
Since the 5200 update hit, I've been dealing with some seriously frustrating performance problems. Charts just stop updating even though Market Watch is ticking along perfectly fine, and the whole platform starts eating CPU and RAM.
Here's what I'm seeing , if I've got symbols sitting in Market Watch but haven't actually charted them, that's when everything goes to hell. Doesn't matter if it's been sitting there for a few minutes or I just fired up the terminal after hours, same result. But when the charts are actually syncing properly with Market Watch data, resource usage stays normal and indicators are loaded/plotted.
The technical side of this mess:
I tried debugging this with a basic MA indicator, loaded it up with prints at every step of the lifecycle, but when this bug kicks in, absolutely nothing outputs. It's like the entire indicator processing just dies.
This is definitely a 5200 regression because I never had these issues before the update. I reiterate, I've never experienced this issue before either in MT4 or MT5.
For example:
1. Using all CPU cores for compiling different files at the same time
2. Auto MQL5 Cloud Protection