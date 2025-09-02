New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 4

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The MetaTrader5 library for Python is an excellent and convenient tool for auto bot developers. Could we have an installation version for the macOS operating system as well? Additionally, it would be great to add some functions to make data retrieval easier, for example: a function to get n candle/tick data before a specific time x (a specific moment in the past), and a function to get n candle/tick data after a specific time x (a specific moment in the past).
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I don't think rollback is going to be possible, the new build is now the main branch where any updates will be from 
 
  1. Terminal: Fixed display issues with toolbars detached from the main window.


Detached charts still do not remember that their toolbar was disabled and will have the disabled toolbar re-enabled upon client restart.

 

The bug is still there in the latest release build 5200 !!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Serious bug in MT5 build 5147

dondcy, 2025.07.27 21:40

In Strategy Tester, the backtesting stalls when using all market watch symbols - see screenshots below. The Strategy Tester is stuck here for a very long time. It happens with other EAs as well. When running the same backtest multiple times, sometimes it finishes all tests and sometimes it doesn't. I'm using all major and minor forex pairs. MT5 did already download all tick data. A screenshot of the journal/log is also shown below.

I have tried to delete all tick data and also make a clean installation of MT5 without any luck.

When will this be fixed please??

Kind regards


 

Backtesting "All Market Watch symbols" has stopped working in this new build 5200 !!

Click here for description:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/488851/57790512#comment_57790512

MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes
  • 2025.07.13
  • www.mql5.com
On Friday, June 13, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements...
 

Build 5217: OBJ_EDIT does not persist user input (text always empty)

Hello,

In build 5217, the chart object OBJ_EDIT does not retain any text typed by the user. The field appears to accept input, but after defocus it becomes empty and the object’s text property remains empty.

Steps to reproduce

  1. Create an OBJ_EDIT on a chart.

  2. Click inside the field and type any text.

  3. Press Enter or click outside (defocus).

Expected:
The entered text remains visible and is returned by ObjectGetString(…, OBJPROP_TEXT) .

Actual:
The field shows an empty string; ObjectGetString(…, OBJPROP_TEXT) returns "" .

 

MT5 Build 5200 Performance Issues

Since the 5200 update hit, I've been dealing with some seriously frustrating performance problems. Charts just stop updating even though Market Watch is ticking along perfectly fine, and the whole platform starts eating CPU and RAM.

Here's what I'm seeing , if I've got symbols sitting in Market Watch but haven't actually charted them, that's when everything goes to hell. Doesn't matter if it's been sitting there for a few minutes or I just fired up the terminal after hours, same result. But when the charts are actually syncing properly with Market Watch data, resource usage stays normal and indicators are loaded/plotted.

The technical side of this mess:

  • CPU usage spikes when charts freeze up(not updating)
  • Memory consumption is unacceptably high
  • Market Watch keeps updating normally while charts are dead
  • Affects everything - my custom indicators and the built-in ones
  • Happens across every broker I've tested: ICMarkets, FPMarkets, AXI, EBC

I tried debugging this with a basic MA indicator, loaded it up with prints at every step of the lifecycle, but when this bug kicks in, absolutely nothing outputs. It's like the entire indicator processing just dies.

This is definitely a 5200 regression because I never had these issues before the update. I reiterate, I've never experienced this issue before either in MT4 or MT5.
 
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale.
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Thanks very

[Deleted]  
Paul Edunyu Carissimo #:

MT5 Build 5200 Performance Issues

Since the 5200 update hit, I've been dealing with some seriously frustrating performance problems. Charts just stop updating even though Market Watch is ticking along perfectly fine, and the whole platform starts eating CPU and RAM.

Here's what I'm seeing , if I've got symbols sitting in Market Watch but haven't actually charted them, that's when everything goes to hell. Doesn't matter if it's been sitting there for a few minutes or I just fired up the terminal after hours, same result. But when the charts are actually syncing properly with Market Watch data, resource usage stays normal and indicators are loaded/plotted.

The technical side of this mess:

  • CPU usage spikes when charts freeze up(not updating)
  • Memory consumption is unacceptably high
  • Market Watch keeps updating normally while charts are dead
  • Affects everything - my custom indicators and the built-in ones
  • Happens across every broker I've tested: ICMarkets, FPMarkets, AXI, EBC

I tried debugging this with a basic MA indicator, loaded it up with prints at every step of the lifecycle, but when this bug kicks in, absolutely nothing outputs. It's like the entire indicator processing just dies.

This is definitely a 5200 regression because I never had these issues before the update. I reiterate, I've never experienced this issue before either in MT4 or MT5.
If it were true what it's doing to you then more people would be writing about it because what you're describing is a big problem. It's interesting that it's only doing it to you. Try another PC/VPS.
 
As MT5 compilation time is quite long compared to MT4, is there any better update for this?
For example:
1. Using all CPU cores for compiling different files at the same time
2. Auto MQL5 Cloud Protection
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