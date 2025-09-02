New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 7
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@Ilyas
checked build 5233, problem still there.
Thank you for your message.
Could you provide the source code or give me access to a repository with it?
Hi Ilyas,
Could you please review this or escalate it to be checked? This is something that happens to the vast majority of us, although many just solve it "silently". Still, as I mentioned, it really should be reviewed.
Thanks.
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5
Fernando Carreiro, 2025.08.26 19:41
Has anyone noticed that the MQL5 Forge Git functionality, only considers Unicode/UTF16 files as valid (green check-mark after a commit)?
Other file formats, such as ASCII, UTF-8 (with or without a BOM) are successfully committed, but remain marked with a red warning bubble, even though on the forge they are all correctly updated and displayed.
Reference: Build 5200 ...
Sorry, I can't send the code, but I found where is the problem, let me explain:
I have a class CClassIndicators which is contain another complex classes and structures.
Somewhere in my code when I try this, Access violation error happens.
After some attempts, I figure it out how to solve the problem, when I changed to this, it works fine,
CClassIndicators temp; temp = m_main_obj; // works fine
I follow your posts in Russian forum, about beta testing and bug report from Russian users also,
So my question is, shouldn't we get a warning or any error from the ME for this "CClassIndicators temp = m_main_obj" ? because after build 5200 I got some error for structure constructor(probably you already know about those errors).
So my question is, shouldn't we get a warning or any error from the ME for this "CClassIndicators temp = m_main_obj" ? because after build 5200 I got some error for structure constructor(probably you already know about those errors).
No, copy constructors are now generated implicitly if allowed.
Hi Ilyas,
Could you please review this or escalate it to be checked? This is something that happens to the vast majority of us, although many just solve it "silently". Still, as I mentioned, it really should be reviewed.
Thanks.
Probably, this behaviour has been fixed in the builds > 5200
After the latest build 5200 update, my MT5 only sees half of the cores. I’ve always had 32, now just 16. Why are there so many problems with the latest updates?
The problem persists, out of 32 cores I still only see 16. This is damage! What’s the point of buying a PC with 32 cores if MT5 only recognizes 16? MetaQuotes, this needs to be fixed!