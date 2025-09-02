New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5 - page 3
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It is now at the top-right, on the same line as the menu.
(Currently, unable to include images or attachments either. Seems to be a temporary website bug.)
Yes, it is on the top right
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I attached the image - no problem (seems, it was fixed).
It is now at the top-right, on the same line as the menu. It only appears when the cursor or focus is on the editing window.
Yes but that's not a status bar.
And placing the line/column in the top-right corner is insane...anyway.
Yes but that's not a status bar.
And placing the line/column in the top-right corner is insane...anyway.
It really doesn't make much sense... it's as if they didn't know where to place it, so they just put it in the first available spot they found. 😅
After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.
I think this could work only if there was previously an older version of the agent installed. I tried to install it yesterday and it had the same limitation.Adding the same thread as both Local and Local Network, won't help me as they can't be used simultaneously at the same time.
I need to unlock the other processor threads that are still unused.
I think this could work only if there was previously an older version of the agent installed. I tried to install it yesterday and it had the same limitation.Adding the same thread as both Local and Local Network, won't help me as they can't be used simultaneously at the same time.
I need to unlock the other processor threads that are still unused.
To clarify, after the update, I only have 12 threads available as Agents on my computer, I had before 20 threads.
None of the proposed solutions works for me. I don’t see how leaving eight threads idle benefits me.
My conclusion is that MetaTrader 5’s latest update underutilizes my Intel Core i9-12900H’s hybrid design, which has six Performance-cores (P-cores) and eight Efficient-cores (E-cores). It ignores the E-cores and caps the Strategy Tester at the 12 P-core threads instead of the full 20, cutting my optimization power nearly in half.
My conclusion is that MetaTrader 5’s latest update underutilizes my Intel Core i9-12900H’s hybrid design, which has six Performance-cores (P-cores) and eight Efficient-cores (E-cores). It ignores the E-cores and caps the Strategy Tester at the 12 P-core threads instead of the full 20, cutting my optimization power nearly in half.
It would seem MetaQuotes forgot to update the Include codes to match their own updates. I compiled a tool that uses the Include's graphical classes and I got:
The code of the alert within "Canvas.mqh":
Fortunately, easy fix:
Have a nice day!