Serious bug in MT5 build 5147
Build 5147 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 5120—MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes.
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
So, don't use "beta" builds for serious use, only for beta testing. To resolve the situation ...
- Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
- Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
- Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
- Download and install MetaTrader from a reputable broker.
- Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).
Build 5147 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 5120—MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes.
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
So, don't use "beta" builds for serious use, only for beta testing. To resolve the situation ...
- Make a Backup of any important data files, especially MQL programs and their source code.
- Completely uninstall your current MetaTrader applications.
- Clean up any remnant directories (“%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes”).
- Download and install MetaTrader from a reputable broker.
- Only connect to broker provided trading accounts (be they demo or real).
1. How do I make sure the MetaQuotes staff reads my error report?
2. Where can I download the now old release build 5120?
Thank you.
1. How do I make sure the MetaQuotes staff reads my error report?
2. Where can I download the now old release build 5120?
Thank you.
I know it is not ideal, but MetaQuotes is unwilling to change the process, so it is up to the user's own knowledge and skill to prevent the situation. It is a difficult process, because you still have the "beta" build cached in the "Live Updates" section on your computer. It requires a bit of "power user" knowledge to find all the loose ends and clean them up.
There is a private Telegram channel that archives older builds for users to download. You will find the link on the user's profile bio ... Andrey Khatimlianskii
By posting under the main topic for the 5120 build, the link I provided before, but for a quicker response, it is best to post on the Russian topic (post in Russian, not English) ...
- 2025.06.12
- www.mql5.com
I know it is not ideal, but MetaQuotes is unwilling to change the process, so it is up to the user's own knowledge and skill to prevent the situation. It is a difficult process, because you still have the "beta" build cached in the "Live Updates" section on your computer. It requires a bit of "power user" knowledge to find all the loose ends and clean them up.
There is a private Telegram channel that archives older builds for users to download. You will find the link on the user's profile bio ... Andrey Khatimlianskii
By posting under the main topic for the 5120 build, the link I provided before, but for a quicker response, it is best to post on the Russian topic (post in Russian, not English) ...
Thank you very much. I appreciate it! I am a power user/professional. You mentioned it is a difficult proces to clean up after the beta build. Do you know if there is a guide somewhere that explains how to do it?
Since you are a power user, just have a look at the following file paths...
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\###\liveupdate
I know it is not ideal, but MetaQuotes is unwilling to change the process, so it is up to the user's own knowledge and skill to prevent the situation. It is a difficult process, because you still have the "beta" build cached in the "Live Updates" section on your computer. It requires a bit of "power user" knowledge to find all the loose ends and clean them up.
There is a private Telegram channel that archives older builds for users to download. You will find the link on the user's profile bio ... Andrey Khatimlianskii
By posting under the main topic for the 5120 build, the link I provided before, but for a quicker response, it is best to post on the Russian topic (post in Russian, not English) ...
Hi again. The Telegram channel you recommended, unfortunately it only contains a nettet version of MT5 build 5120, not a hedged version. Do you know of a place where to find a hedged version of build 5120 please?
There is no such thing as "netting" or "hedging" version of MetaTrader. That is defined by the broker's account type you connect to, not the application.
Ahh ok, thanks again. I asked because the MT5 says "Netting" without me logging in. It turns out that this is default behavior and should change when I log in.
The bug is still there in the latest release build 5200 !!
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In Strategy Tester, the backtesting stalls when using all market watch symbols - see screenshots below. The Strategy Tester is stuck here for a very long time. It happens with other EAs as well. When running the same backtest multiple times, sometimes it finishes all tests and sometimes it doesn't. I'm using all major and minor forex pairs. MT5 did already download all tick data. A screenshot of the journal/log is also shown below.
I have tried to delete all tick data and also make a clean installation of MT5 without any luck.
When will this be fixed please??
Kind regards