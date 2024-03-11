MQL5 Market/My Purchases not loading
error 403?
Summary blog post about this error: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
- www.mql5.com
The other reason may be the following: WebView2
It is required for the latest builds of Metatrader the Microsoft Edge WebView2 to be installed so look at this post #20 about HowTo. Example about how WebView2 is helping to fix the issue: post #5
But it is necessary to know about what was written in Metatrader journal about this error.
- 2023.10.12
- gmit2002
- www.mql5.com
What is written in Metatrader journal?
error 403?
Summary blog post about this error: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
I don't get any errors on the journal. I get notification of my account balance etc when I log in and when trying to install the EA from Edge it just notifies me that the download for the EA has begun.
I don't get any errors on the journal. I get notification of my account balance etc when I log in and when trying to install the EA from Edge it just notifies me that the download for the EA has begun.
The installation should be provided directly from Metatrader (not from Edge for example).
If you go to your Purchased tab of Metatrader - you can click on install.
If it does not work so the Metatrader is writing the error number (or something) in Metatrader journal.
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Some people had similar issue and most of them were related to the following:
- their VPS provider was banned from the Market;
- VPS provider installed some feature which is preventing to connect Metatrader with the Market;
- VPS does not have WebView2 (it should be installed separatedly on VPS by user - seems - by you).
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Check the details on the links I provided with the previous posts.
NOTE I formatted and installed newest Windows recently and it had very old version of Webview2, and worse: it would not update itself automaticly, as it normally does.
SUGGESTION: MQ should consider to force it to update during initial setup of mt5; as well as upon restart of mt5 after a mt5 "release" update.
NOTE I formatted and installed newest Windows recently and it had very old version of Webview2, and worse: it would not update itself automaticly, as it normally does.
SUGGESTION: MQ should consider to force it to update during initial setup of mt5; as well as upon restart of mt5 after a mt5 "release" update.
Yes, it was some issues in past and admins replied:
"If Webview2 is missing, the terminal should download and install it. Maybe there's an issue with this functionality on some server version of Windows or the version of Windows in VPS."
So, if the person is using the latest build of MT5 - this MT5 should download/install Webview2 (according to the replies of admins).
If not so it is some issue with Windows on external VPS'es, or any.
I want to purchase a vps and I noticed that the only server available to purchase (Ireland 02) does not migrate after purchasing it and I have troubles using it.
The option to move to another server has been removed, so you may contact the Service Desk and ask them about it.
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I have a MT5 platform running on a VPS and I'm no longer able to open the "My Purchases" tab or search for one of my EAs I purchased. The market tab only has a small selection of EAs and the EA I'm looking for (trying to download the updated version of the EA) does not show up.
I've tried restarting my VPS, re-starting MT5, making sure I'm logged in to the MQL5 communities under (tools-options). I've also tried to install the EA from Edge which does seem to connect to my MT5 platform but it keeps saying "installation failed"
Any recommendations? I have trades open so I'm hoping that I won't have to re-install MT5 as I'm not sure if that would affect them.