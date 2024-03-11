MQL5 Market/My Purchases not loading

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I have a MT5 platform running on a VPS and I'm no longer able to open the "My Purchases" tab or search for one of my EAs I purchased. The market tab only has a small selection of EAs and the EA I'm looking for (trying to download the updated version of the EA) does not show up.


I've tried restarting my VPS, re-starting MT5, making sure I'm logged in to the MQL5 communities under (tools-options). I've also tried to install the EA from Edge which does seem to connect to my MT5 platform but it keeps saying "installation failed"

  Installation failed


Any recommendations? I have trades open so I'm hoping that I won't have to re-install MT5 as I'm not sure if that would affect them.

 
What is written in Metatrader journal?
error 403?
Summary blog post about this error: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 

The other reason may be the following: WebView2

It is required for the latest builds of Metatrader the Microsoft Edge WebView2 to be installed so look at this post about HowTo. Example about how WebView2 is helping to fix the issue: post

But it is necessary to know about what was written in Metatrader journal about this error.

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports - How to download the MT5 from Microsoft's Edge webview section and find out if there are anything more or different that I should
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports - How to download the MT5 from Microsoft's Edge webview section and find out if there are anything more or different that I should
  • 2023.10.12
  • gmit2002
  • www.mql5.com
Com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section. Many terminal functions use microsoft edge webview2 to be able to display html content. The platform will continue to use mshtml under windows 7 and wine, but the new features will not be available
 
Sergey Golubev #:
What is written in Metatrader journal?
error 403?
Summary blog post about this error: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357

I don't get any errors on the journal. I get notification of my account balance etc when I log in and when trying to install the EA from Edge it just notifies me that the download for the EA has begun.

 
Daniel Enrique James Whyte #:

I don't get any errors on the journal. I get notification of my account balance etc when I log in and when trying to install the EA from Edge it just notifies me that the download for the EA has begun.

The installation should be provided directly from Metatrader (not from Edge for example).
If you go to your Purchased tab of Metatrader - you can click on install.
If it does not work so the Metatrader is writing the error number (or something) in Metatrader journal.

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Some people had similar issue and most of them were related to the following:

  • their VPS provider was banned from the Market;
  • VPS provider installed some feature which is preventing to connect Metatrader with the Market;
  • VPS does not have WebView2 (it should be installed separatedly on VPS by user - seems - by you).

-----------------------

Check the details on the links I provided with the previous posts.

 

NOTE I formatted and installed newest Windows recently and it had very old version of Webview2, and worse: it would not update itself automaticly, as it normally does.

SUGGESTION: MQ should consider to force it to update during initial setup of mt5; as well as upon restart of mt5 after a mt5 "release" update.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

NOTE I formatted and installed newest Windows recently and it had very old version of Webview2, and worse: it would not update itself automaticly, as it normally does.

SUGGESTION: MQ should consider to force it to update during initial setup of mt5; as well as upon restart of mt5 after a mt5 "release" update.

Yes, it was some issues in past and admins replied:
"If Webview2 is missing, the terminal should download and install it. Maybe there's an issue with this functionality on some server version of Windows or the version of Windows in VPS."

So, if the person is using the latest build of MT5 - this MT5 should download/install Webview2 (according to the replies of admins).
If not so it is some issue with Windows on external VPS'es, or any.

 
I want to purchase a vps and I noticed that the only server available to purchase (Ireland 02) does not migrate after purchasing it and I have troubles using it. 
I want to use another server like Frankfurt which works very well for me. Pls help me out with this
 
Ozioma Nwoko #:
I want to purchase a vps and I noticed that the only server available to purchase (Ireland 02) does not migrate after purchasing it and I have troubles using it. 
I want to use another server like Frankfurt which works very well for me. Pls help me out with this

The option to move to another server has been removed, so you may contact the Service Desk and ask them about it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

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