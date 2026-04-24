Libraries: MultiTester - page 59
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Unfortunately your script doesn't work
I checked - it works. But perhaps we have different interpretations of the set-file concept.
I added these lines in case of a different interpretation.
I checked - it works. But perhaps we have different interpretations of the set-file concept.
I added these lines in case of a different interpretation.
Thank you very much for your time and intelligence!
I have already overcome these difficulties with the help of Google AI.
I sent you this working solution in the form of OX.mq5 script.
Thank you!
build 5800 17-apr-2026
I'm using the files exactly the same as the .zip
Do you have any suggestions as to what it might be?
Do you have any suggestions on what this might be?
It's most likely the wrong version of the mqh file. Everything compiles for me and other users.