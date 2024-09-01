New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410: Performance improvements - page 2
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Since Monday now and then when I supposed to use MT5, I have to add my broker. It is a recent problem and it frustrating me. May someone sort it out please.
Something is corrupted in your MT5 terminal, uninstall it, then download the custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use it to login into your trading account.
Hello, the vertical scale is broken in the latest MT5 build. It will never largen the candles, it will only make them smaller no matter which way you drag the mouse
yes, same as mine. I can't do the analysis because of that
Hello, the vertical scale is broken in the latest MT5 build. It will never largen the candles, it will only make them smaller no matter which way you drag the mouse
Same case for me. It keeps shrinking the the candle length even I click and drag upward! I tried to use scale fix and it's not fixing too. 😂😂
Dear MT5 support, please kindly fix this in next update.
It seems that no one cares about this error at all? Even the sample code provided in the official documentation does not work. The latest beta version still has not fixed the problem.
Hi there,
MT5 forward test somehow uses only 12 cores? I have a total of 64 cores and 128 threads. When optimizing it used all of the cpus but not for forward test?
Is this a bug?
It only happens after genetic optimization.
update 4481 makes Windows Defender raise an alert about the trojan:PUA:Win32/Viqua.A virus which infects Realtek wireless adapters
update 4481 makes Windows Defender raise an alert about the trojan:PUA:Win32/Viqua.A virus which infects Realtek wireless adapters
It is false alarm (it was discussed many times) so you can ignore it.
Thank you Sergey for your response, but another virus is detected, is this also a normal thing? Should i ignore this?