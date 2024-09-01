New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410: Performance improvements - page 3
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Thank you Sergey for your response, but another virus is detected, is this also a normal thing? Should i ignore this?
Yes, it is false alarm.
It was discussed many times, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Virus detected in meta editor
Renat Fatkhullin , 2016.05.04 12:10
Please look at the digital signature of the file.
This is a false alarm due to the polymorphic protection engine of our programs.
update 4481 makes Windows Defender raise an alert about the trojan:PUA:Win32/Viqua.A virus which infects Realtek wireless adapters
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June 21, 2024.
hello, thank you for your input.
I immediately did the scanning as you suggested. The virus has been quarantined. But as a result MT5 cannot be active and working. I restarted several times until finally I got the second virus warning.
Due to too many virus warnings, I was forced to use an MT5 broker, and until now did not dare to activate MT5 metaquotes.
Hopefully there is a solution.
hello, thank you for your input.
I immediately did the scanning as you suggested. The virus has been quarantined. But as a result MT5 cannot be active and working. I restarted several times until finally I got the second virus warning.
Due to too many virus warnings, I was forced to use an MT5 broker, and until now did not dare to activate MT5 metaquotes.
Hopefully there is a solution.
Where exactly (from the official website of MetaTrader 5), can I download the MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410 installation file or archive for Windows ?
Search the forum.
I did this before posting my question.
There is a user, who has a telegram channel that contains all versions for download.
What you wrote does not exactly answer my question, because that forum user or Telegram channel is not an official source of MetaQuotes.
1. Therefore, my question still remains valid.
2.If I receive an answer such as "at the moment there is no official source of MetaQuotes from where to download the MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410 installation file or archive for Windows", I would like to know where I can send this proposal (since it is not normal to download from unofficial sources) ?
I believe that it would not be a problem for MetaQuotes to offer us the possibility to download the latest release version (no beta version) of MetaTrader 5 directly from the official website of MetaQuotes.
Thank you for the advice, after reinstalling MT5, the virus problem no longer appears on version 4496.
I did this before posting my question.
What you wrote does not exactly answer my question, because that forum user or Telegram channel is not an official source of MetaQuotes.
1. Therefore, my question still remains valid.
2.If I receive an answer such as "at the moment there is no official source of MetaQuotes from where to download the MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4410 installation file or archive for Windows", I would like to know where I can send this proposal (since it is not normal to download from unofficial sources) ?
I believe that it would not be a problem for MetaQuotes to offer us the possibility to download the latest release version (no beta version) of MetaTrader 5 directly from the official website of MetaQuotes.
Thank you for the advice, after reinstalling MT5, the virus problem no longer appears on version 4496.