AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 52
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In chrome extensions there is chatgpt which works sideways from the search engine. I checked it on Yandex. But here's the problem, I couldn't register, because there VPN didn't help, you need to specify your phone number, and RF didn't fit.
Can anyone throw instructions on how to register from the RF or can someone make a novorega and throw in a private Login/Password?
In chrome extensions there is chatgpt which works sideways from the search engine. I checked it on Yandex. But here's the problem, I couldn't register, because VPN didn't help there, it required to specify the phone number, and RF didn't fit.
Can anyone throw instructions on how to register from the RF or can someone make a novorega and throw in a private Login/Password?
Hi!
There is a Russian site - onlinesim.ru there you can rent a foreign number for 15 rubles per SMS.
And you can register on OpenAI.
and this is what ChatGPT has replied, you should write them an email.
Having reread the "lecture", I regretfully realised that the work was in vain and the text does not convey the professor's actual speech. Everything is distorted beyond recognition.
Tomorrow I will try to write my summary of the content of the webinar.
No, it's a different video.
Here is the link: (2) Stanford Webinar - GPT-3 & Beyond - YouTube
And so, a loose summary of Christopher Potts' webinar (Link to the video in the post above)
Did what I could. Of course, it's better to watch it in the original. Some points not mentioned because I don't understand the ML topic enough yet.
...
...
I didn't mention a lot of things and told some of them in my own way, but I tried to keep the essence. I hope I did better than ChatGPT. :)
There were some fragments in the lecture where the deep nuances of solutions, approaches and methods used in modern NLP were discussed, which I omitted. They require knowledge and understanding of the matrix, but the general sense of the mentioned technologies, even for me, a nub in ML, seemed accessible and the lecture was useful. Many things became clearer.
In chrome extensions there is chatgpt which works sideways from the search engine. I checked it on Yandex. But here's the problem, I couldn't register, because VPN didn't help there, it required to specify the phone number, and RF didn't fit.
Can anyone throw instructions on how to register from the RF or can someone make a novorega and throw in a private Login/Password?
Look in private.
Look what I found: