AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 53
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I think you can pull out all its APIs along with its explanations little by little like this.
We should try to use him as a teacher.
P.S..
He does contradict himself. First he told me that he could connect to my computer via timviewer if I gave him a login/password pair. I did. He replied that he couldn't do it without my permission. I allowed it and gave the username and password again. To which he replied that he couldn't do it. And VERY apologised :)
Hi!
As a tutor-teacher that's the one :))))
We should try to use him as a teacher.
P.S..
He does contradict himself. First he told me that he could connect to my computer via timviewer if I gave him a login/password pair. I did. He replied that he couldn't do it without my permission. I allowed it and gave the username and password again. To which he replied that he couldn't do it. And VERY apologised :)
Ask her tomorrow, maybe she'll change her mind.
What did I buy that for? He told me that he can analyse all trend indicators in the terminal and tell me the direction and strength of the trend. He also said that he needs access to the terminal for that. I asked him how to give him this access, he said that either via remote desktop or TimViewer. As a result, he had to convince me that he could not really connect to any remote computer in any way. :))
In this thread I propose to discuss a noisy, perhaps prematurely overblown, but undoubtedly significant event in the field of IT technologies. An event that even hardened sceptics cannot ignore. Scientists, programmers, artists, entrepreneurs, workers. Everyone is watching, thinking or talking about it. It's a media hype event. People are wondering if it will be the beginning of the end of the world or if it will change our lives beyond recognition. But some people think it will fade away and be forgotten.
Things are quiet in our house. There's no information at all. Why make waves over nothing?
What did I buy that for? He told me that he could analyse all trend indicators in the terminal and tell me the direction and strength of the trend. He also said he needed access to the terminal to do it. I asked him how to give him this access, he said that either via remote desktop or TimViewer. As a result, he had to convince me that he could not really connect to any remote computer in any way. :))
everything is quiet in our house. There's no information at all. Why make a big deal out of nothing?
"AI helps me voice log into mql5.com.
Full lecture on Stable Diffusion (in Russian): Stable Diffusion UI - Proper installation, FULL configuration, comparison on video cards - YouTube
A short video on how to install and configure Stable Diffusion:
NEUROSET STABLE DIFFUSION | HOW TO USE | HOW TO INSTALL - YouTube
Western explaining how to install and use Stable Diffusion on a powerful as well as a weak computer using the cloud (paid):Install Stable Diffusion Locally (Quick Setup Guide) - YouTube