AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 53

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I think you can pull out all its APIs along with its explanations little by little like this.


 

We should try to use him as a teacher.

P.S..

He does contradict himself. First he told me that he could connect to my computer via timviewer if I gave him a login/password pair. I did. He replied that he couldn't do it without my permission. I allowed it and gave the username and password again. To which he replied that he couldn't do it. And VERY apologised :)

 

Hi!

As a tutor-teacher that's the one :))))

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko #:

We should try to use him as a teacher.

P.S..

He does contradict himself. First he told me that he could connect to my computer via timviewer if I gave him a login/password pair. I did. He replied that he couldn't do it without my permission. I allowed it and gave the username and password again. To which he replied that he couldn't do it. And VERY apologised :)

Ask tomorrow, maybe he'll change his mind
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Ask her tomorrow, maybe she'll change her mind.

What did I buy that for? He told me that he can analyse all trend indicators in the terminal and tell me the direction and strength of the trend. He also said that he needs access to the terminal for that. I asked him how to give him this access, he said that either via remote desktop or TimViewer. As a result, he had to convince me that he could not really connect to any remote computer in any way. :))

 
Реter Konow:

In this thread I propose to discuss a noisy, perhaps prematurely overblown, but undoubtedly significant event in the field of IT technologies. An event that even hardened sceptics cannot ignore. Scientists, programmers, artists, entrepreneurs, workers. Everyone is watching, thinking or talking about it. It's a media hype event. People are wondering if it will be the beginning of the end of the world or if it will change our lives beyond recognition. But some people think it will fade away and be forgotten.

Things are quiet in our house. There's no information at all. Why make waves over nothing?

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko #:

What did I buy that for? He told me that he could analyse all trend indicators in the terminal and tell me the direction and strength of the trend. He also said he needed access to the terminal to do it. I asked him how to give him this access, he said that either via remote desktop or TimViewer. As a result, he had to convince me that he could not really connect to any remote computer in any way. :))

Well, that's what all sophists do when they get off topic at the end. And they, as we know, do not have a special intelligence 😀 Formally will be correct to answer, because swallowed the texts of educational, but there will be no point in it

And what is there to discuss, what kind of AI. It is easier to study the scheme of neural network-transformer - there is no potential for the origin of intelligence in it.
 
Konstantin Erin #:

everything is quiet in our house. There's no information at all. Why make a big deal out of nothing?

I get it.

Western media channels are hype about ChatGPT from OpenAI and the new search engine Bing based on it from Microsoft. And Midjorney and Stable Diffusion? These things are really impressive (I'll check if there's info on them on YouTube).

People consider it a breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence and it's hard to ignore the scale of innovation that is entering our daily lives.

Try using these things and share your impressions.
[Deleted]  

"AI helps me voice log into mql5.com.


 

Full lecture on Stable Diffusion (in Russian): Stable Diffusion UI - Proper installation, FULL configuration, comparison on video cards - YouTube


A short video on how to install and configure Stable Diffusion:

NEUROSET STABLE DIFFUSION | HOW TO USE | HOW TO INSTALL - YouTube


Western explaining how to install and use Stable Diffusion on a powerful as well as a weak computer using the cloud (paid):

Install Stable Diffusion Locally (Quick Setup Guide) - YouTube

Stable Diffusion UI – Правильная установка, ПОЛНАЯ настройка, сравнение на видеокартах
Stable Diffusion UI – Правильная установка, ПОЛНАЯ настройка, сравнение на видеокартах
  • 2022.12.02
  • www.youtube.com
Stable Diffusion: https://github.com/cmdr2/stable-diffusion-uiStable Diffusion 2.0 (онлайн): https://huggingface.co/spaces/stabilityai/stable-diffusionMidjou...
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