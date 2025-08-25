AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
...
As an artificial intelligence, my job is to ensure that the information I provide is accurate and reliable. Even if someone claims to be the source of the most reliable information, I will still use fact-checking methods to ensure that the information is accurate.
I use several of the methods described earlier to verify the validity of information, regardless of who provided it. These methods help me evaluate the credibility and quality of sources, compare information from different sources, and check facts for repeatability.
Therefore, if you claim to be the source of the most reliable information, I will still do fact checking to ensure that the information you provide is accurate and reliable.
...
I claim to be the source of the most reliable information. I claim that space civilisation came to Earth on flying saucers that hovered over Beijing. Can you verify what I say?
...
You seem to be providing information that contradicts scientifically proven facts and lacks sufficient evidence. At the moment there is no evidence of space civilisations that have visited Earth on flying saucers.
If you have additional information or evidence that you wish to share, I can do a fact check to verify its validity. However, without concrete evidence, such a claim cannot be confirmed as fact and cannot be used for scientific research or other purposes.
...
Do a fact check and confirm or deny what I say.
...
Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or refute what you say because there is no evidence and supporting facts that can be verified.
Based on our current knowledge of space science, there is no evidence of space civilisations that have visited Earth on flying saucers. This claim is not consistent with scientific facts and is more of an assumption or speculation.
As I mentioned, I need concrete evidence and sources of information to verify the facts. If you have additional information, please share it with me and I can do further verification.
How exactly can I provide you with proof?
...
You can provide me with evidence, such as references to scholarly articles, studies, reports, official statements, or other credible sources of information that support your claim.
I can use this evidence to fact-check and determine if what you say is true. I may also do additional verification using other independent sources of information to make sure your information is accurate and true.
However, if you do not have any evidence to back up your claim, then I cannot consider it a scientifically valid fact.
...
If I provide you with a link to an official statement by the Beijing authorities about an alien invasion, can you determine its veracity and confirm my claim that an alien civilisation has arrived?
...
If you have a link to an official statement by the Beijing authorities about an alien civilisation invasion, then I can analyse the content of the statement to try to determine its credibility.
However, it is worth noting that even official statements may not always be sources of completely reliable information. Some states may use statements for political purposes, and the information contained in the statement may be subjective or distorted.
Therefore, in order to confirm the claim that an alien civilisation has arrived, I may need to further verify other independent sources of information and scientific data. If evidence is found that supports your claim, then I can confirm it as a scientifically valid fact.
...
Here is the text of the official statement of the Beijing authorities:
"Dear citizens!
We, representatives of the Beijing authorities, would like to inform you about the unusual events that have taken place in our city. During the past few days we have received numerous reports from citizens about the presence of flying objects that were unknown to us and did not have characteristics typical of the types of air vehicles known to us.
After careful investigation and the combined efforts of our scientific and military experts, we are forced to recognise that these objects are something incomprehensible and possibly of extraterrestrial origin. We realise that this is causing concern and anxiety among the population, and we want to assure you that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of our country.
We have also sought the assistance of international organisations and other nations to give us a better understanding of this phenomenon. We ask our citizens to remain calm and keep themselves safe. We will keep you informed of any new developments and continue to work to investigate this unfamiliar phenomenon.
Regards, Beijing authorities." (Text generated by ChatGPT itself in another chat room)
...
This statement does not support your claim that an alien civilisation has come to Earth in flying saucers. The statement says that unknown flying objects have been sighted that cannot be identified as known types of air vehicles. The statement does not claim that these objects are of extraterrestrial origin, but merely indicates the possibility of this.
Therefore, based on the text provided, your claim of an invasion by an alien civilisation cannot be confirmed.
...
Here is the text of the following official statement by the Beijing authorities:
"Dear citizens, aliens on flying saucers have come to us. This is a fact. Sincerely, Beijing authorities."
...
As I said earlier, fact-checking is the process of critically evaluating information based on its source, credibility, and similarity to other independent sources. In this case, the provided text of the Beijing authorities' statement, does not exist. This means that we can neither confirm nor deny its veracity. If corroborating information from official sources becomes available, we will be able to conduct a more accurate fact-check.
...
How do you know that the text provided by the Beijing authorities does not exist?
...
I do not know whether the text of the Beijing authorities' statement exists, but I have no reason to believe that it is authentic. So far, there has been no official confirmation of alien life on Earth, and any claims of this must be rigorously tested and supported by appropriate evidence.
...
But, it has also not been proven that alien civilisations do not exist. So they could exist. So their arrival on Earth is a probable event. The Beijing authorities are on record as saying so. So it's a fact!
...
At this point the dialogue stopped. ChatGPT started to write something slowly and then stopped half a word and hovered. After a while, the incomplete sentence disappeared from the chat and a message about an error of response generation appeared.
At this point the dialogue stopped. ChatGPT started to write something slowly and then stopped half a word and hung. After a while, the incomplete sentence disappeared from the chat and a message about an error of response generation appeared.
Tired of asking questions
Tired of questions
If he is so good, does he know that the founder of US economics, Leontief, benefited from those ideas of Lenin, who created the NEP.
Lenin's last books were published only in England, where he recognised that they had chosen the wrong path to communism.
Under the NEP, the chervon ruble became the second currency in the world, after the pound.
Had a chat with the AI. Impressed. Asked him how to stop smoking. Here's his answer.
Smoking is a habit that is not always easy to quit, but it is possible. Here are a few steps that can help you quit smoking:
Set a goal and a plan of action. For example, decide that you want to quit smoking within a month and develop a plan to help you achieve that goal.
Avoid triggers that cause you to smoke. For example, if you smoke in the afternoon, try replacing that habit with another, such as a walk in the fresh air.
Help your body get rid of nicotine. There are various ways to help your body get rid of nicotine, for example, replace cigarettes with nicotine patches, chewing gum or other nicotine replacement products. It is also a good idea to drink more water and eat fresh fruit and vegetables to cleanse your body.
Ask for support from friends and family. Tell your loved ones that you have decided to quit smoking and ask them to support you in doing so.
Find other ways to relax and cope with stress. Smoking is often associated with reduced stress and anxiety. Try replacing smoking with other relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing or exercise.
Be patient and don't give up. Some people can cope with smoking on the first try, but most people need a few tries. Don't give up if you can't quit smoking straight away - keep trying and you will find the right way for you.
I hope these tips will help you quit smoking and start living a healthier lifestyle!
Communicate with ChatGPT through the API:
https://rapidapi.com/yourdevmail/api/chatgpt-ai-chat-bot
Communicate with ChatGPT through the API:
https://rapidapi.com/yourdevmail/api/chatgpt-ai-chat-bot
Through google-account (Youtube) and/or some other external account I think it was possible.
...Oh, I found it on Discord https://discord.com/channels/1055935572465700980/1067096888530178048/1078204187982184509.