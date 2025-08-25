AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 59

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Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

I'll finish the story with pictures.

At the moment, Midjourney is considered to be the most advanced.

It understands the action and the style can be described by text


Examples:

This is where the story of the paintings as a whole ends.....

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Can you guys ask the network to portray the perfect creature, interesting to see.

I think we should ask mijorney, but he's on discord 25 free pieces, then subscription for money

My app generated one of these. Tried different styles

All in all, no regular people. I think it's because of the word creature

 
I would also like to look at the possibilities of this neural network. But... I see that everything is sad, it is switched off in Russia. It takes a lot of manipulations to register an account and I don't want to do it all. But interesting. Our guys are afraid (programmers) that soon neuroncs will start writing code and they won't need to specify the requirements, and programmers will really become unnecessary. If I am replaced by a neuron, I will only cross my heart and go to the countryside, get a cow, grow tomatoes and sell them cheerfully (to do something I really love). But I've heard that this neural network was somehow shoved onto a stackoverflow. And then quickly twisted back together. It was giving out answers that didn't make sense. So it's still a long way from perfect, and it means that leather bags will have to write code for a long time.
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Thank you, Vitaly. Sounds like a man's view of the world around him. Two arms, two legs, two eyes.....
 

Mikhail Pigolkin #:
***

and programmers really won't be needed.

***

All professions will move into the category of "AI Operator for Programming", "AI Operator for Design", etc. No one cancelled creativity and the result is checked by a human, making a verdict based on his own preferences

 
Shalom!
 

There is a new Gen-1 tool.

Changes the style of the video to match the verbal description or the style of the selected picture (real or generated). Transposes the style of the picture or description to the video. But, for now, no more than 3 seconds.

This AI-Video Tool Will Change Video Production Forever - YouTube

Looks impressively cool.

This AI-Video Tool Will Change Video Production Forever
This AI-Video Tool Will Change Video Production Forever
  • 2023.03.03
  • www.youtube.com
Today I'm taking a peek at early access to Gen-1 from RunWayML. This is a tool that allows you to merge videos with cool image styles or text prompts. It's i...
 

Another way to make AI videos: How To Make Cool AI Videos (Step-By-Step) - YouTube

A slide show with additional effects and customisations from network-generated images based on the user's description. It's called "Deforum".

How To Make Cool AI Videos (Step-By-Step)
How To Make Cool AI Videos (Step-By-Step)
  • 2023.02.21
  • www.youtube.com
In this video, I'm going to walk you through how to install Deforum so that you can create your own video animations with Stable Diffusion. Make sure, if you...
 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

I'll finish the story with pictures.


What's the app?

 
It seems to me that on the contrary - the value of artists will increase. Neural network will turn into consumer goods and pops, and the unique skills of real artists will be valued like an original painting by an artist and its copy. Like fast food and home-cooked food, like computer speakers and real HI-FI monitors. Something natural, unique, original.
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