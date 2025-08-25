AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 59
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I'll finish the story with pictures.
At the moment, Midjourney is considered to be the most advanced.
It understands the action and the style can be described by text
Examples:
This is where the story of the paintings as a whole ends.....
Can you guys ask the network to portray the perfect creature, interesting to see.
I think we should ask mijorney, but he's on discord 25 free pieces, then subscription for money
My app generated one of these. Tried different styles
All in all, no regular people. I think it's because of the word creature
Mikhail Pigolkin #:
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and programmers really won't be needed.
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All professions will move into the category of "AI Operator for Programming", "AI Operator for Design", etc. No one cancelled creativity and the result is checked by a human, making a verdict based on his own preferences
There is a new Gen-1 tool.
Changes the style of the video to match the verbal description or the style of the selected picture (real or generated). Transposes the style of the picture or description to the video. But, for now, no more than 3 seconds.
This AI-Video Tool Will Change Video Production Forever - YouTube
Looks impressively cool.
Another way to make AI videos: How To Make Cool AI Videos (Step-By-Step) - YouTube
A slide show with additional effects and customisations from network-generated images based on the user's description. It's called "Deforum".
I'll finish the story with pictures.
What's the app?