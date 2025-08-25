AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 58
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Ask him to draw the apotheosis of logic and symmetry. I'm curious to see what comes up.
and this is the same request, but in anime style (you can choose different styles).
Looks like you can make a lot of cool pictures for avatars and products.
I'm bad at counting, of course. Writing 5 sisters with different hair. Apparently 5 sisters and 1 friend)
Sometimes you have to specify some things, but it doesn't understand them.
For example, I failed to create an elephant fly, the pictures of which were generated by some advanced AI and the screens are on the web.
And here it doesn't understand what needs to be differentiated.
I'm writing
A live girl and around zombies (Reailistic style)
By the way and problems with fingers are visible
Also, but the default style
And anime style
If any norms violated, you can delete the post. On the other hand on the posters of many films there are worse pictures.
Ask it to generate a picture of "Beautiful Daleko".
My wife yesterday showed how the AI illustrates Russian sayings and winged words. I really liked the image of the expressions "Yasen stump" and "It's clear to the hedgehog" :) I especially liked the stump - it was glowing all over :)
Maybe try something like " Alexander the Great is a hero, but why break chairs? ", " Ba! Familiar faces", " Grandmother said so ", " To bash the honour". Especially the last one is interesting, will he realise that chelo is not a stick for beating? :)))
- You didn't answer the question, interrupted halfway through
ChatGPT:
- Sorry, I hit "Submit" by mistake. I meant to continue with the explanation.
Pouring Normal)))
Ask to generate a picture of "The Beautiful Far Away".
My wife yesterday showed how the AI illustrates Russian sayings and winged words. I really liked the image of the expressions "Yasen stump" and "It's clear to the hedgehog" :) I especially liked the stump - it was glowing all over :)
Maybe try something like " Alexander the Great is a hero, but why break chairs? ", " Ba! Familiar faces", " Grandmother said so ", " To bash the honour". Especially the last one is interesting, will he realise that chelo is not a stick for beating? :)))
ABeautiful Far A way
//Sometimes it generates nonsense.
//This is not exactly the advanced AI whose pictures are spreading on the net, but it is also quite powerful.
//But that one understands much deeper common phrases, and this one needs more specificity.
//But even so, it has problems with counting and does not always understand a particular thing. For example, a shotgun. He might show a stick with a scope instead.
//He also can't show the specified action. For example swimming, flying, fighting, etc. Simply put, this AI is kind of a portrait AI with characters or phenomena in static.
//He can't make said characters interact. It will either cross them or put them side by side.
//Possible further development will allow actions to be visualised and movements too. Add script creation and the first animated films will be available in about 10 years.
//Then it will be possible to create your own film, with the indication of your favourite genres, actors and so on. AI will generate unlimited number of films for you.
//Specially for those who want to continue the series. You uploaded a TV series for analysis, and AI wrote and created a sequel. A book adaptation? Easy.
Alexander the Great is a hero, but why break chairs? // All he heard was Alexander the Great and a chair. He doesn't understand spatialisation. He also has problems with his fingers)
I'm currently downloading NVIDIA Canvas.
Features - generating images from cheesy drawings.
P.S. Bummer. Need RTX card...
I'll finish this story with pictures.
At the moment, Midjourney is considered to be the most advanced.
It understands the action and the style can be described by text
Examples: