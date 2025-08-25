AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 54

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A good video about the new Bing search engine with built-in ChatGPT. Searches and edits relevant information by query context, crawls sites, summarises large texts, provides links and answers any user questions:

MICROSOFT Browser with Built-in CHATGPT! IS THIS THE END - GOOGLE? -YouTube

Браузер MICROSOFT со Встроенным CHATGPT! ЭТО КОНЕЦ — GOOGLE?
Браузер MICROSOFT со Встроенным CHATGPT! ЭТО КОНЕЦ — GOOGLE?
  • 2023.02.09
  • www.youtube.com
В данном видеоролики вы узнаете абсолютно всё о новом браузере Microsoft Edge куда был добавлен искусственный интеллект, который является улучшенной версией ...
 
Реter Konow #:

A good video about the new Bing search engine with built-in ChatGPT. Searches and edits relevant information by query context, crawls sites, summarises large texts, provides links and answers any user questions:

MICROSOFT Browser with Built-in CHATGPT! IS THIS THE END - GOOGLE? -YouTube


The pitch is vomitous barely made it through. But thanks. The content is interesting.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

The pitch was vomitous. I barely made it through. But thanks. The content is interesting.

I didn't like the pitch either.

In fact, this Bing can do fantastic things, about which this video says almost nothing. I watched it on English YouTube, bloggers were testing it. They asked it to find a jersey they sell on their site that has the same colour as the cap they also sell on that site. And he did it!

Then, they asked if a 55" TV would fit in the boot of their SUV (I don't remember the make). He analysed everything and gave a detailed answer with a conclusion!

This is only a small part of what you can do with it.

 
Реter Konow #:

I didn't like the pitch either.

In fact, this Bing can do fantastic things, about which this video says almost nothing. I saw on English YouTube, bloggers were testing it. They asked it to find a jersey they sell on their site that has the same colour as the cap they also sell on that site. And he did it!

Then, they asked if a 55" TV would fit in the boot of their SUV (I don't remember the make). He analysed everything and gave a detailed answer with a conclusion!

This is only a small part of what will be possible to do with it.



Sps. Interesting.....
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

"AI helps me voice log into mql5.com.


How's that?
 

The comments are good.


 
Here's where https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/edge?form=MA13FJ you can download a browser with built-in artificial intelligence from Microsoft
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko #:
Here's where https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/edge?form=MA13FJ you can download a browser with built-in artificial intelligence from Microsoft
https://you.com/


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
h ttps://you.com/


Can I see what's on the screenshot, only in Russian? I'm not good at English, and you can't copy text from a picture into the clipboard.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko #:

Can you tell me what is on the screenshot, only in Russian? I'm not good at English, and you can't copy text from a screenshot into the clipboard.

It says that you are a trader on different exchanges and you have your own trading company, and you also write all sorts of publications. You can type your name in there and go to the chat section, I'm not at home on my phone

It's a GPT connected to the internets, that is, with up to date information.
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