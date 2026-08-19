Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 58
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Yeah
except I just withdrew $1k ;)That's in a week.
Pissed off a few forum members)
If you think I'm writing fluff, you're very wrong because you're not reading carefully.
Indica has long been shown many times (see Pupkin).
Write a formula for getting zero in the end - Automated Trading Systems - MQL5
You nafluded with the explanation, when you tried to describe the meaning of the zero state ))
and so it is clear what you get, that's what we are talking about.
So you miss the opportunity to pick up intermediate movements marked by yellow lines?
And you close the position only on crossing the lines.
Accordingly, your position firstly weighs long, collecting costs in the form of swaps if we are talking about Forex.
Secondly, you lose a lot in profitability, missing intermediate entries and exits.
out of seven - 35, huh?
Stop laughing already ;))))
Count the currencies first) You have eight of them, so you have 56 triples)
And you have twos, not threes) For the number of twos, the formula is n!/((n-2)!*2!)=n*(n-1)/2, which gives your 28 twos at n=8.
A bit about the basics of arbitrage and the algorithm for finding chains.
only the definition
but the execution is wrong.
the definition, by the way, contains the answer to a really profitable strategy of pair trading
which no one has shown on this forum so far.at least, I haven't seen since 2010.
You were nafludulu with the explanation, when you tried to describe the meaning of the zero state ))
and so it is clear what you get, that's what we are talking about.
So you miss the opportunity to pick up intermediate movements marked by yellow lines?
And you close the position only on crossing the lines.
Accordingly, your position firstly weighs long, collecting costs in the form of swaps if we are talking about Forex.
Secondly, you lose a lot in profitability, missing intermediate entries and exits.
That'snot my strategy you're describing.
No one knows mine.and I said I'd tell you the basics, then it's a matter of luck.
that'snot my strategy you're describing.
Mine is not known to anyone.
And why do you send to the screen of pupkin then?
You really got it, with your stupidity.
If you do not want to write what you wanted to say, do not write anything.
And so yes, it's all flud from your side.
Why are you sending me a screen shot of a pupkin?
You're really annoying, with your stupidity.
because you asked me to.
and I asked Pupkin to take a screen shot.
and I texted him. It's okay.
I have the exact same screen.
but only the indicator
Well, you don't need to explain that based on the indicator, everyone's strategy is different, do you?my stupidity makes my pocket gold, unlike you, smartypants and your kind showing off with useless and crooked formulas ;)
because you asked
and I asked Pupkin to take a screenshot
and I texted him. It's okay.
I have the exact same screen.
but only the indicator
Well, you do not need to explain that based on the indicator, the strategy is different for everyone?my stupidity is my pocket gold, unlike you, smart guy ;)
I asked for your screen, not pupkin's.
If your screen is the same as pupkin's, then the problems of over-sitting and missed entries are the same!
And why do you tell everyone what is wrong and what is right?
There you go, it turns out everyone's strategy is different based on the idea )). How we change our shoes.
And I showed you one of the variants of another realisation of the same idea, which works out intermediate inputs.
But you, it is not right. And you think about what's better. Sitting in a pose for a week, a month or picking every opportunity.
I asked for your screen, not Pupkin's.
If your screen is the same as Pupkin's, then the problems of transplanting and skipping entrances are the same!
And why do you tell everyone what is wrong and what is right?
Well, it turns out that everyone has their own strategy based on the idea )). How we change our shoes.
And I showed you one of the variants of another realisation of the same idea, which works out intermediate inputs.
But you, it is not right. And you think about what's better. Sitting in a pose for a week, a month or picking every opportunity.
I don't think you understand thedeeper meaning of indica.
re-read my flud 100 times, maybe you'll get it ;)
I'm telling you right away, I've given you the highlight, the clue, and I have nothing to add.