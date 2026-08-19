Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what's the formula?
who sent me, remember how you texted me "Pshnx"?
You were rude, remember?
Good luck!
what's the formula?
the same...the sum is 0 :-))
Renat is in his repertoire, he has already mentioned oil futures...now he is going to talk about CME as well.
still the same...amount 0 :-)
Renat is in his repertoire, he has already mentioned oil futures...now he is going to talk about CME too
It's not zero, is it?????
No, right?
Well...
who sent me, remember when you texted me PSNH?
You were rude, remember?
Good luck!
You had a point.
And now you're getting in trouble.
right here :
4 (or is it 5 ?) pages ago...everything was clear and predictable; Autumn
delete offtop
that is trading two majors, trading a cross in a pair essentially
such paired trading is a mistake, or utopia!
I would generalise: trading two = trading a third. Majors are a convention.
it was favourable for the market to dump oil buyers (there were more of them)
and it did this madness by briefly falling below zero !!!!
nothing is alien to them...
;))))
Yep, and drought happens too so grain prices go up because the grain market is being shorted and they need to shoehorn the sellers in.
I would generalise: trading two = trading a third.
Yeah, it's a fact.
Another example of where I started.
six majors, and only the pound has a black swan.
I mean, how come it's all through the dollar that Maxim is hoping for?
But no, it won't work, if you look at the screenshot in the trailer.
and then I looked - mother, everything is in crosses.
There is some kind of correlation, no matter how you look at it, you have to look for it.
;)
The triangle formula has long been solved - I recently wrote about it in another thread, but the post was quickly deleted.
And now they've stopped deleting it.
They used to delete posts too, in the beginning.