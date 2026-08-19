Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 26
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Okay. I'll check it out.... let's sell it and indica..... I'll consider buying.
The owl is already in my profile.
Hey, everybody. We've got the next one coming up.
I have developed an algorithm to control the profit of each knee separately. I think it will be useful in the future ) On the screen EURUSD-GBPUSD parameters from scratch without optimisation.
What if we average and the pairs separate even more and drive us into an even bigger disadvantage? Roman Poshtar doesn't show the real test, he adjusts everything to the best conditions.
I offer only a tool. I do not give out the MONEY button. You need to make your own efforts, do optimisations, forward tests, etc. Have you done any of that? Or is it better to say that the paired one does not work? The signal is in my profile, see.
And so, friends. I have a ready-made Expert Advisor in my profile. Download it, test it. Thank you all for your activity. On Monday I will start the signal. Adequate suggestions I listen carefully.
Hello. Where can I find it? I went to the profile.
I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've earned a decent experience on tests. There is very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.
Hello. Where can I find him? I went to the profile.
I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've gained a decent amount of experience on tests. Very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.
Hello. Where can I find him? I went to the profile.
I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've gained a decent amount of experience on tests. Very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.
Throw in a private message.