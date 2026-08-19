Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 26

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Roman Shiredchenko #:
Okay. I'll check it out.... let's sell it and indica..... I'll consider buying.

The owl is already in my profile.

 
Okay, so just so we don't make the moderators nervous. Discussion of paid versions here https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/0175623e6bb2d901 subscribe there is already an action.
 

Hey, everybody. We've got the next one coming up.

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Files:
Spread_i_Env.ex5  17 kb
Spread_i_Env.mq5  12 kb
 

I have developed an algorithm to control the profit of each knee separately. I think it will be useful in the future ) On the screen EURUSD-GBPUSD parameters from scratch without optimisation.

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What if we average and the pairs separate even more and drive us into an even bigger disadvantage? Roman Poshtar does not show the real test, he adjusts everything to the best conditions
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
What if we average and the pairs separate even more and drive us into an even bigger disadvantage? Roman Poshtar doesn't show the real test, he adjusts everything to the best conditions.

I offer only a tool. I do not give out the MONEY button. You need to make your own efforts, do optimisations, forward tests, etc. Have you done any of that? Or is it better to say that the paired one does not work? The signal is in my profile, see.

 
Roman Poshtar #:
And so, friends. I have a ready-made Expert Advisor in my profile. Download it, test it. Thank you all for your activity. On Monday I will start the signal. Adequate suggestions I listen carefully.

Hello. Where can I find it? I went to the profile.

I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've earned a decent experience on tests. There is very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.

 
Nikolay Shorin #:

Hello. Where can I find him? I went to the profile.

I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've gained a decent amount of experience on tests. Very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.

In the profile - Market Expert Advisor, and on the title page of this thread - several free Expert Advisors (source code).
 
Nikolay Shorin #:

Hello. Where can I find him? I went to the profile.

I've been testing and testing different TS for a long time, I've gained a decent amount of experience on tests. Very little of anything really worthwhile. And I can say for sure that it is not at the top of the market.

Throw in a private message.

 
Revisiting all the work that has been done. Decided to go back to the first versions and add in a zero point freeze like the seller above. We'll have to see what happens. In addition, we have not applied the pair reversal mode in EURUSD-USDCHF bunches. New experiments are on the way.
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