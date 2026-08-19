Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 54
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still the same...amount 0 :-)
Renat is in his repertoire, he has already mentioned oil futures...now he is going to talk about CME too
ours figured out at that time the reason - how they managed to do it.
If you go back to the Internet at the time.
the answer was right, they hedged and bumped it.
and..... went down after a while:
dedollarisation
and now they've stopped deleting them.
I would have stopped writing by now. The chewed up charade doesn't bring endorphins. I demand to be happy.)
I would have stopped writing by now. The chewed up charade doesn't bring the endorphin. I demand to be happy.)
That's good.
The charade ahead is complicated.
Solve it and you'll be happy.
charade ahead.
What is the amplitude of the pendulum? Or is it a tick-bar?
What is the amplitude of the pendulum? Or is it a tick-bar?
zero for how long?
What do charts and bars have to do with anything?
It's hard to understand right now.
Solve it and you will get such an answer, which will cross out absolutely everything in understanding the market, or rather everything will go into the bin!
That's not what I meant. Okay, I'll do it myself. I'll rephrase it if I break down.
Amplitude doesn't matter either.because where it's going doesn't matter.
amplitude doesn't matter either
A properly constructed system will withstand any movement, negative, positive or even drought, whatever.
Let me get this straight. What is better to tie iterations to - to points of increment, %, from what, deposit, equity, the word "enough", etc.?
last post in this thread, it's getting too fucked up, it's becoming unpleasant to communicate.
that's pretty much the foundation:
thank you all
Let me get this straight. To what it is better to link iterations - to points of increment, %, from what, deposit, equity, the word "enough", etc.?
There is a tester.
A multi-currency one, fortunately.
Try it first,
Any ideas you have.
Maybe you're thinking of a drainer.
;)