Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 55
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your narcissism is of no use on this forum. Running from thread to thread with your negative balance like a village idiot. "look at my...
Rena just can't explain simple things in simple words :)))
So let me explain more clearly what Renat was trying to say.
Here is a simple triangle formula without coefficients, which gives zero.
Just build a custom symbol.
Here with this zero Renat has nafludludil on several threads describing that the triangle is always in this state
like this is supposedly the secret of the market, ala the all-seeing eye and the grail cup of the market itself! :))
This zero state should be broken and turned into a sine wave.
And how to do it, think for yourself.
ahaha.... NewRena
Here and I laughed with such an approach of explanation ))
For example, in the statistical approach, everyone is looking for a model that will have a mat. expectation of zero.
Here we think the opposite ))
Zero is already there, it is given by the triangle itself, just build a sine wave of this triangle.
T hat's all.
Only for some reason he calls the time scale of the chart one month.
When and on the minutes and above it is tracked.
On this screen minutes, three currency pairs.
EURUSD red
GBPUSD green
EURGBP orange.
It's just that Rena can't explain
I don't get it.
Well zero figuratively speaking, because you can't make money on these fluctuations.
Because of spreads, commissions and speed.
Well, zero figuratively speaking, since you can't make money on these fluctuations.
Because of spreads, commissions and speed.
Yeah, it's a fact.
There is some kind of correlation (pattern), no matter how you look at it, you have to look for it.
;)
Well zero figuratively speaking, as you won't make money on these fluctuations.
Because of spreads, commissions and speed.
I made a little on FORTS when MT-5 worked fast.
There were times when orders were executed in 3-4 ms from my home.
Rena just can't explain simple things, in simple words :)))
So let me explain more clearly what Renate was trying to say.
Here is a simple triangle formula without coefficients that gives zero.
Just build a custom symbol.
Here with this zero Renat has nafludludil on several threads describing that the triangle is always in this state
like this is supposedly the secret of the market, ala the all-seeing eye and the grail cup of the market itself! :))
This zero state should be broken and turned into a sine wave.
And how to do it, think for yourself.
ahaha.... NewRena
Here and I laughed with such an approach of explanation ))
For example, in the statistical approach, everyone is looking for a model that will have a mat. expectation of zero.
Here we think the opposite ))
Zero is already there, it is given by the triangle itself, just build a sine wave of this triangle.
T hat's all.
Only for some reason he calls the time scale of the chart one month.
When and on the minutes and above it is tracked.
On this screen minutes, three currency pairs.
EURUSD red
GBPUSD green
EURGBP orange.
not
wrong
Not one word is correct.
Pupkin got it right, but you haven't got it right yet.
That's why your approach won't work in trading.
The physical and financial sense is lost, the logic is gone.
I don't know what's pictured.
These pairs don't move like that.
not
improperly
not one word right.
Pupkin got it right, but you haven't got it right yet.
That's why your approach won't work.
the physical and financial sense is lost, the logic is gone.
I don't know what's pictured.
These couples don't go like that.
Yeah, sure ))
Why do you think only your solution has the right look?
Monthly chart? 1-2 trades? Are you serious?
This problem has many variants of its solution, and I have shown one of them, you haven't shown anything.
You build by percentage increment, and as I understood with daily zeroing of coefficients.
I have shown how it looks like in money on a constant basis.
I have shown three lines on purpose, so that the whole financial sense could be seen, even on minutes.
The sliding between the lines is traded. But there is no logic to it for you, are you serious? )) What is the logic then?
There seems to be only one logic here, to take from the market without risk.
Look how the sliding moves on the minute chart ))
Let's show what you have done there. If it is real on a monthly chart, then don't.
Yeah, sure ))
Why do you think only your solution has the right look?
Monthly chart? 1-2 trades? Are you serious?
This problem has many variants of its solution, and I have shown one of them, you haven't shown anything.
You build by percentage increment, and as I understood with daily zeroing of coefficients.
I have shown how it looks like in money on a constant basis.
I have shown three lines on purpose, so that the whole financial sense could be seen, even on minutes.
The sliding between the lines is traded. But there is no logic to it for you, are you serious? )) What is the logic then?
There seems to be only one logic here, to take from the market without risk.
You should trade first.
I didn't say that:
about timeframes - yeah, whatever.