Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 65
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somehow it's too simple...more dX have collapsed, trade the extremes for convergence and probably supplement a bit with option/futures
MT5 has a multi-currency tester.
MT5 has a multi-currency tester.
I'm still experiencing glitches with history swap. I haven't got the simple technique of "working with a lot of symbols without a lot of code" down yet.)
I still have glitches with history swap... I have not yet developed a simple technique - "work with a bunch of symbols without a mountain of code". I even suspect that it doesn't exist at all
you'll be overstretched by the time you make a multi-currency indicator :-)
still glitches with history swap... I have not yet developed a simple technique - "work with a bunch of symbols without a mountain of code". I even suspect that it doesn't exist at all
before the EA so far only different sketches :-)
before the councillor, only different sketches so far :-)
Good morning. Can I feel the indicator light?
It's easy, but it's still glitchy :-(
It's easy, but it's still glitchy.
Thank you! What are the glitches?
Thank you! What are the glitches?
with the history download for different instruments...
sometimes after loading or switching TFs you have to press Refresh separately.
and in general it has the right to glitch, it's 3 days old :-)
with a history feed of different instruments.
Sometimes after loading or switching TFs you need to press Refresh separately.
and in general it has the right to glitch, it is 3 days old :-)
Throw in a private message if you can I will try to correct it.