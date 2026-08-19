Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 65

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somehow it's all too simple...collapsed more dX, trade the extremes for convergence and probably supplement a bit with option/futures
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
somehow it's too simple...more dX have collapsed, trade the extremes for convergence and probably supplement a bit with option/futures

MT5 has a multi-currency tester.

 
fxsaber #:

MT5 has a multi-currency tester.

I'm still experiencing glitches with history swap. I haven't got the simple technique of "working with a lot of symbols without a lot of code" down yet.)

I still have glitches with history swap... I have not yet developed a simple technique - "work with a bunch of symbols without a mountain of code". I even suspect that it doesn't exist at all

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

you'll be overstretched by the time you make a multi-currency indicator :-)

still glitches with history swap... I have not yet developed a simple technique - "work with a bunch of symbols without a mountain of code". I even suspect that it doesn't exist at all

before the EA so far only different sketches :-)


 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

before the councillor, only different sketches so far :-)


Ok! How everything is painted and drawn! In the base - I see. Let's give the robot for free with variants of inputs and outputs at least in the basis - to spin, test, try out and trade with its use!

P.s. without "selling" ;-) sultanas and other possible secret secrets.... ;-) in short without grail in full volume.....
 
Good morning. Can I see the indicator?
 
Roman Poshtar #:
Good morning. Can I feel the indicator light?

It's easy, but it's still glitchy :-(

Files:
Majors.ex5  21 kb
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

It's easy, but it's still glitchy.

Thank you! What are the glitches?

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Thank you! What are the glitches?

with the history download for different instruments...

sometimes after loading or switching TFs you have to press Refresh separately.

and in general it has the right to glitch, it's 3 days old :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

with a history feed of different instruments.

Sometimes after loading or switching TFs you need to press Refresh separately.

and in general it has the right to glitch, it is 3 days old :-)

Throw in a private message if you can I will try to correct it.

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