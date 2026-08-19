Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 52
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What's better? ) Equi is white, it is. A little <0.
Suit yourself...
I'm not continuing with it just yet.
Write a formula to get zero in the end.
That's what I wrote, ax+by+cz. Details there, where Renat likes to send you, there's a list of reads there ))
So wrote, ax+by+cz. Details there, where Renat likes to send, there's a list of reads there ))
+
well done, keep it up
never repeat yourself ;)
So wrote, ax+by+cz. Details there, where Renat likes to send, there's a list of reads there ))
I was writing, just like I'm writing now...
this is NOT a formula!!!
what is ax by cz
????
Thickened it, flipped it over, and?)
No, that's not right.
What do you got on the left side of the line that doesn't visually give a 0?
So two big pluses and a small minus sum up to zero?
Why do you have all the lines on the left sidevisually not giving 0?
It's an angle.
It's an angle
All right, if you don't want it, fine.
Now let them read the poll.
i.e. questions - when to enter a successful deal, when to exit, when to trend, when to flat?
as they say - who cares?????
the market will do what it needs to do, i.e. take the money, because the market equity will always be NULL, at any price movements!
and you have demonstrated it.
and from the start you can see only one thing - trade or don't trade, you will still get ... ;)
but there is a solution.
keep thinking.
---
and just like that.
the market was favoured to dump the oil buyers.
and it did this madness, briefly falling below zero !!!!
nothing is alien to them...
;))))
what's the formula?