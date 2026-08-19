Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 288
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a little bit of almost arbitrage in your hut.
was (screenshot right at the moment of events) :
It became (taken ByBit as popular):
the square marks the place with time, arrows further path.
and what happened was very simple - on one of the popular exchanges, the minnow was taken out and the volume came in. The bit stepped up and its profit was divided (or is still being divided).
Visually it looks like a significant quotation (minutiae) between exchanges. And a "beard of breakdowns" on one of them.
Yes, you can wacky, you can curl, so that it's lazy to get into it, because there's no point when there's no steith.
what you said about building a signal block, with a schematic and explanations -
- these are the fundamental points without which it is impossible to organise a correct trading algorithm of a signal block.
Opening and closing signal, using volumes and idealised impulse with steps and 4 corridors of 2 trends and 2 corrections.
The signal block lives by itself and it only signals to the global.
There has been no talk about trading robot that uses the MT4 global variables in the automatic mode.
Only for the signal block.
4 trends - 4 baskets. There are no other options. That is, you always have two ways, but in a certain basket.
But to calculate the "geolocation" in which basket the market is now, and actually from what mark to put on stoporders, and limits and in what direction,
it is already on the figure - the scheme with parabolas and scrolled steps for each basket is different.
Here for representation I will show one of the baskets as in it the signals are organised
Basket 4.Trend bias; bearish grid correction (negative phase of bearish impulse) CROSS1
:-) Mister, what state are we talking about?
what I voiced about the construction of the signal block, with a schematic and explanations mm-
these are fundamental points without which it is impossible to organise a correct trading algorithm of the signal block.
Opening and closing signal, using volumes and idealised impulse with steps and 4 corridors of 2 trends and 2 corrections.
The signal block lives on its own and it only signals to the global
There has been no discussion yet about the trading robot which in the automatic mode picks from global MT4 variables.
Only for the signal block.
4 trends - 4 baskets. There are no other options. That is, you always have two ways, but in a certain basket.
But to calculate the "geolocation" in which basket the market is now, and actually from what mark to put stoporders and limits and in what direction,
it is already on the figure - the scheme with parabolas and scroll steps for each basket is different.
State is there, but so far there is no desire.
Okay, we'll wait for the state.
By the way, you will destroy your hard disc by numerous uses of the GlobalVariableSet function, instantly.
use writing to a file that is in RAM.
GlobalVariableSet,
In MT4 these functions are 56 pcs and are updated constantly.
no problems for the last 5 years, the disc is solid-state.
All right, we'll wait for the steith.
You don't have to wait for the stats.
Just so I'm not unsubstantiated, yesterday I took 514 pips, today I took 288.
So decided to transmit a signal to the robot
In MT4 these functions are 56 pcs and are updated constantly.
no problems for the last 5 years, the disc is solid-state.
If only for signals and there is no need to save them at restart,
you can additionally call GlobalVariableTemp when creating a variable,
then the variable will not get to the disc and the disc will not suffer.
By the way, you will destroy your hard disc by numerous uses of the GlobalVariableSet function, instantly
GlobalVariablesFlush
Forcibly writing the contents of all global variables to the disc.
check this out
Renat said that GlobalVariablesFlush is written to disc sparingly, and GlobalVariablesFlush is written forcibly.
What's in it for you? To reveal your earnings, you think that's okay? In the name of what and for what?
Don't wait for the steat.
So as not to be unsubstantiated - yesterday I took 514 pips, today 288
Pair trading is a counter-trend.
only a steith can show how long this strategy can last without losing.
So you took a couple of trades, so what, we all can do it, there is nothing to trump.
but if you can hold on without losing for several years with this strategy, then it is already interesting.
Pair trading is a counter-trend.
only a steith can show how long this strategy can last without losing.
So you took a couple of trades, so what, we all can do it, there is nothing to trump.
but if you can hold on without losing for several years with this strategy, then it is already interesting.
pair trading is counter-trend.