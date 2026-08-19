Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 294
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To express it as a percentage, you need to know the maximum value, i.e. 100%.
And 100 per cent is a figure that nobody knows
The spread could increase indefinitely – so that there would be no millionaires ;)
To express a figure as a percentage, you need to know the maximum value, i.e. 100 per cent.
And 100 per cent is a figure that nobody knows
The spread could go on indefinitely – so that there would be no millionaires ;)
It’s all out there… :-)
Here’s a freshly made (to test a few things) crazy synthetic AUDCAD-EURCHF chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns
(this is from the ‘you can’t praise yourself...’ series)
There are no gaps in this indicator; it all depends on the width of the chart. It does not have a single reference point.
You’re right. They won’t include much in the free version. You can use the last crossover of the two instruments on the specified timeframe (M15 by default) as the starting point.
The spacing depends on the chart’s width, but that’s the key point. As new bars form, the old ones shift to the left, and if the pair had a wick that’s now hidden, the pair is completely restructured, and the new bar may no longer be higher but lower instead.
There are absolutely no reference points here – everything is abstract and happens in the moment.
Here’s a freshly created (to test a few things) crazy synthetic AUDCAD-EURCHF chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns
So this is a ready-made indicator. All that remains is to turn it into an expert advisor that opens and closes positions based on its signals.
It’s all out there… :-)
Here’s a freshly made (to test a few things) crazy AUDCAD-EURCHF synthetic chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns
(This is from the ‘you can’t praise yourself...’ series)
How you all do love those short timeframes, don’t you?
Well, don’t count on it always being like this
Take the whole story and use that as a starting point for the smaller ones
You really do love those little TFs, don’t you?
Well, don’t count on it always being that way
Take the whole story and use that as a starting point for the shorter ones
The small ones are handy: bang, bang, and it’s sorted :-) No need to struggle for long
Small ones are handy: snap, snap, and they’re gone :- ) No need to struggle for ages
The spread depends on the width of the chart, but that is the key point. As new bars form, the old ones shift to the left, and if the pair had a tail that is now hidden, the pair is completely restructured and may no longer be higher on the new bar, but lower instead.
There are absolutely no reference points there – everything is abstract and happens in the moment
I’m still thinking about this... You really could just move the chart up and down and there’d be no overlap between the instruments! And there’d be no pair trading! And then the kilometres of posts on this forum would simply be useless.
You have to pin that reference point for the two instruments—which have different price scales—to something yourself. Thank goodness their time scales are the same.
I’m still thinking about this... You really can just move the chart up and down and there won’t be any instrument crossovers! And there won’t be any pair trading! And then the endless posts on this forum are simply pointless.
You have to pin this reference point for the two instruments—which have different price scales—to something yourself. Thankfully, their time scales are the same.
Not up or down, but left or right.
Today I published an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.