Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 294

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Sergey2134 https://www.pointzero-trading.com/products/view/pzchartoverlay

To express it as a percentage, you need to know the maximum value, i.e. 100%.

And 100 per cent is a figure that nobody knows

The spread could increase indefinitely – so that there would be no millionaires ;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

To express a figure as a percentage, you need to know the maximum value, i.e. 100 per cent.

And 100 per cent is a figure that nobody knows

The spread could go on indefinitely – so that there would be no millionaires ;)

It’s all out there… :-)

Here’s a freshly made (to test a few things) crazy synthetic AUDCAD-EURCHF chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns

(this is from the ‘you can’t praise yourself...’ series)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
There are no gaps in this indicator; it all depends on the width of the chart. It does not have a single reference point.
You’re right. They won’t include much in the free version. The reference point could be the most recent crossover of the two instruments on the specified timeframe (M15 by default).
 
Sergey2134 #:
You’re right. They won’t include much in the free version. You can use the last crossover of the two instruments on the specified timeframe (M15 by default) as the starting point.

The spacing depends on the chart’s width, but that’s the key point. As new bars form, the old ones shift to the left, and if the pair had a wick that’s now hidden, the pair is completely restructured, and the new bar may no longer be higher but lower instead.

There are absolutely no reference points here – everything is abstract and happens in the moment.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Here’s a freshly created (to test a few things) crazy synthetic AUDCAD-EURCHF chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns

So this is a ready-made indicator. All that remains is to turn it into an expert advisor that opens and closes positions based on its signals.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

It’s all out there… :-)

Here’s a freshly made (to test a few things) crazy AUDCAD-EURCHF synthetic chart with reversal zones and contraction-expansion patterns

(This is from the ‘you can’t praise yourself...’ series)

How you all do love those short timeframes, don’t you?

Well, don’t count on it always being like this

Take the whole story and use that as a starting point for the smaller ones

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

You really do love those little TFs, don’t you?

Well, don’t count on it always being that way

Take the whole story and use that as a starting point for the shorter ones

The small ones are handy: bang, bang, and it’s sorted :-) No need to struggle for long

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Small ones are handy: snap, snap, and they’re gone :- ) No need to struggle for ages

that’s exactly what I’m talking about
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

The spread depends on the width of the chart, but that is the key point. As new bars form, the old ones shift to the left, and if the pair had a tail that is now hidden, the pair is completely restructured and may no longer be higher on the new bar, but lower instead.

There are absolutely no reference points there – everything is abstract and happens in the moment

I’m still thinking about this... You really could just move the chart up and down and there’d be no overlap between the instruments! And there’d be no pair trading! And then the kilometres of posts on this forum would simply be useless.

You have to pin that reference point for the two instruments—which have different price scales—to something yourself. Thank goodness their time scales are the same.

 
Sergey2134 #:

I’m still thinking about this... You really can just move the chart up and down and there won’t be any instrument crossovers! And there won’t be any pair trading! And then the endless posts on this forum are simply pointless.

You have to pin this reference point for the two instruments—which have different price scales—to something yourself. Thankfully, their time scales are the same.

Not up or down, but left or right.

Today I published an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.

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