Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 295
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not up or down, but left or right.
Today I posted an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.
Where can I find this?
Today I posted an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.
Do you mean Signal Scanner for Pairs Trading? Thank you! A very interesting and important tool!
Just one question... Have you presented the signals in a table? What algorithm is used for the ‘trade signal quality’ parameter in this signal? And how is this signal visually indicated on the dashboard?
Do you mean Signal Scanner for Pairs Trading? Thank you! It’s a very interesting and important tool!
Just one question... Have you presented the signals in a table format? Regarding the ‘trade signal quality’ parameter, what algorithm is used for this signal? And how is this signal visually indicated on the dashboard?
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Perhaps ‘Quality’ isn’t quite the right term.
The signal, expressed as a percentage, indicates how much the pair has deviated from its historical trend; in the image, it is 36 per cent.
The figure 69 next to it indicates how many bars back the last probable signal occurred
The blue line shows the correlation between the pairs
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Perhaps ‘Quality’ doesn’t quite sound right.
The signal, expressed as a percentage, indicates how much the pair has diverged from its historical trend; in the image, this is 36 per cent.
The figure 69 next to it indicates how many bars back the last probable signal was
The blue line shows the correlation between the pairs
I’ve done something similar before
You click on any pair on the screen and it appears on the chart
It was handy, as it meant I didn’t have to click through bookmarks, which you also have to scroll through and search throughIt’s very informative and you really do get to the heart of the matter more quickly
If you’re going to be making further improvements… It would be good to have notifications via Telegram.
Why write loads of code for every product? There are email notifications – just set up alerts or forwarding to Telegram in your email client.
Or you could set up something like https://github.com/KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram directly on localhost (it’s a Go programme, so there are no unnecessary dependencies; in theory, it should work on Windows too)
Why write tonnes of code into every product? There are email notifications – just use your email client and set up alerts or forwarding to Telegram.
Or you could set up something like https://github.com/KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram directly on localhost (it’s a Go programme, so there are no unnecessary dependencies; in theory, it should work on Windows too).
A bit about the system
The second one from the bottom is the historical equity indicator.
1, 3 and 4 are the Bollinger Bands; I’m still getting to grips with them. All three are calculated using different formulas, but they look almost identical. For the system, you need to select one and add the rest to the ‘Basket’
The first one from the top is the currency index; I didn’t have one before – or rather, I had lots of other people’s useless ones that calculated ‘who knows what’, so there was no point in using them
The second from the top is the signal indicator and the most important one; the system is built around it, whilst the others are auxiliary
At the bottom right is an EA that opens and closes positions based on profit. It is set up to convert the lot size of the second symbol to that of the first
The block will expand
This shows an example of an incorrect entry – this is not a system entry; you mustn’t do it this way.
The lines haven’t crossed for a long time – you need to wait for them to cross, and then enter on the next signal
I’ll now move into profit by averaging down, or using other pairs.
The second one from the top is the signal and the most important one; the system is built around it
Vitaly, could you please explain the indicator’s signals and which one is the most important? I’ve had a quick look at it visually; it seems the histogram indicates a divergence between the instruments. But I need to know: what do the two yellow lines on this indicator mean in terms of the entry point?