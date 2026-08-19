Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 295

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

not up or down, but left or right.

Today I posted an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.

Where can I find it?
 
mvf358 #:
Where can I find this?
On my profile.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Today I posted an indicator on my blog that doesn’t redraw and is designed specifically for pair trading.

Do you mean Signal Scanner for Pairs Trading? Thank you! A very interesting and important tool!

Just one question... Have you presented the signals in a table? What algorithm is used for the ‘trade signal quality’ parameter in this signal? And how is this signal visually indicated on the dashboard?

 
Sergey2134 #:

Do you mean Signal Scanner for Pairs Trading? Thank you! It’s a very interesting and important tool!

Just one question... Have you presented the signals in a table format? Regarding the ‘trade signal quality’ parameter, what algorithm is used for this signal? And how is this signal visually indicated on the dashboard?

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Perhaps ‘Quality’ isn’t quite the right term.

The signal, expressed as a percentage, indicates how much the pair has deviated from its historical trend; in the image, it is 36 per cent.

The figure 69 next to it indicates how many bars back the last probable signal occurred

The blue line shows the correlation between the pairs


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

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Perhaps ‘Quality’ doesn’t quite sound right.

The signal, expressed as a percentage, indicates how much the pair has diverged from its historical trend; in the image, this is 36 per cent.

The figure 69 next to it indicates how many bars back the last probable signal was

The blue line shows the correlation between the pairs


I’ve done something similar before

You click on any pair on the screen and it appears on the chart

It was handy, as it meant I didn’t have to click through bookmarks, which you also have to scroll through and search through

It’s very informative and you really do get to the heart of the matter more quickly
 
"When a new strong signal appears, the indicator automatically sends a notification." Vitaly, if you’re going to be making further improvements… It would be good to have notifications via Telegram. I realise that this is more complicated from a coding perspective.
 
Sergey2134 #:
If you’re going to be making further improvements… It would be good to have notifications via Telegram.

Why write loads of code for every product? There are email notifications – just set up alerts or forwarding to Telegram in your email client.

Or you could set up something like https://github.com/KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram directly on localhost (it’s a Go programme, so there are no unnecessary dependencies; in theory, it should work on Windows too)

GitHub - KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram: A simple program that listens for SMTP and forwards all incoming Email messages to Telegram
GitHub - KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram: A simple program that listens for SMTP and forwards all incoming Email messages to Telegram
  • KostyaEsmukov
  • github.com
is a simple program that listens for SMTP and forwards all incoming Email messages to Telegram. Say you have a software that can send Email notifications via SMTP. You can use as an SMTP server so the notification mail would be sent to the chosen Telegram chats. Create a new Telegram bot: https://core.telegram.org/bots#creating-a-new-bot. Open...
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Why write tonnes of code into every product? There are email notifications – just use your email client and set up alerts or forwarding to Telegram.

Or you could set up something like https://github.com/KostyaEsmukov/smtp_to_telegram directly on localhost (it’s a Go programme, so there are no unnecessary dependencies; in theory, it should work on Windows too).

Thanks ) I’ll give that a go.
 

A bit about the system

The second one from the bottom is the historical equity indicator.

1, 3 and 4 are the Bollinger Bands; I’m still getting to grips with them. All three are calculated using different formulas, but they look almost identical. For the system, you need to select one and add the rest to the ‘Basket’

The first one from the top is the currency index; I didn’t have one before – or rather, I had lots of other people’s useless ones that calculated ‘who knows what’, so there was no point in using them

The second from the top is the signal indicator and the most important one; the system is built around it, whilst the others are auxiliary

At the bottom right is an EA that opens and closes positions based on profit. It is set up to convert the lot size of the second symbol to that of the first

The block will expand


This shows an example of an incorrect entry – this is not a system entry; you mustn’t do it this way.

The lines haven’t crossed for a long time – you need to wait for them to cross, and then enter on the next signal

I’ll now move into profit by averaging down, or using other pairs.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

The second one from the top is the signal and the most important one; the system is built around it

Vitaly, could you please explain the indicator’s signals and which one is the most important? I’ve had a quick look at it visually; it seems the histogram indicates a divergence between the instruments. But I need to know: what do the two yellow lines on this indicator mean in terms of the entry point?

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