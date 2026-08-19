Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 291
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I also asked about stop-loss. AI's response:
Well, there it is, a scientific description of the Sinus method. But everyone weaves their own basket.
Where is there room here for Roman, the great mathematician whom I banished?
Do you not follow the rules of the Russian language on Fridays?
Roman has taken the theory a step further – dynamic portfolios using the theory of stochastic process filtering.
Do you break the rules of the Russian language on Fridays?
Roman has further developed the theory – dynamic portfolios using the theory of stochastic process filtering.
I also had a chat with the AI, asking it a question:
There’s a trading strategy like this in Forex. We take the eight major currencies and rank them by ‘strength’ (the more a currency rises relative to the others, the stronger it is). Then we take the two strongest and the two weakest. We trade one strong-weak pair in the direction of the shift in strength (selling the strong one against the weak one), whilst hedging with the other strong-weak pair. Question: Isn’t this a special case of trading multiple cointegration between these eight currencies? Would it be better to use the Johansen test for this type of trading?
AI’s answer:
Yes, the approach you have described is a special case of trading based on multiple cointegration (or trading in currency baskets / stationary portfolios), and the Johansen test is indeed much better suited to this, although it completely changes
...
Well, that’s something at least.
Now carry on talking to him; get him to build that very portfolio and show you.
No matter how many times I’ve asked, he builds something completely different from what I’m asking for, and describes what he’s actually building. But that’s not what’s needed at all.
Well, that’s something at least.
Now carry on talking to him; get him to put together that portfolio and show it to you.
No matter how many times I’ve asked, he builds something completely different from what I’ve asked for, and describes what he’s building. But that’s not what’s needed at all.
Well, that’s something at least.
Now carry on talking to him; get him to put together that portfolio and show it to you.
No matter how many times I’ve asked, he builds something completely different from what I’ve asked for, and describes what he’s building. But that’s not what’s needed at all.
multiple cointegration on the majors
I am conducting experiments using Pearson’s correlation (red) and Spearman’s correlation (blue)
Spearman’s correlation is more suitable, as it does not take into account the GEP
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AUDNZD + EURJPY
CHFJPY + GBPCAD
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