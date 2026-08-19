Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 309
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Vitaly, I have a big favour to ask. Regarding OpenClose_N_Pairs, could you please add the following function to it:
If the Y-coordinate of Instrument1 equals the Y-coordinate of Instrument2, then close all positions.
That’s exactly what I’m missing, even with the trawl )
I’ll give it a go, but I can’t promise anything.
You must realise that the concept of an ‘intersection’ is very relative; literally one large bar disappearing on the left-hand side of the chart is enough to completely redraw the whole thing.
Then there’s the chart zoom level, monitor size and candle size. This isn’t a system anymore, it’s a ‘who knows what’
This video – click to play.
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P.S. I’ve had a look – no, I definitely can’t promise anything – it’s a complete waste of time.
I’ll give it a go, but I can’t promise anything
You must realise that the term ‘intersection’ is very relative; literally, just one large bar obscuring the left-hand side of the chart is enough to completely redraw the whole thing.
Then there’s the chart scale, monitor size and candle size. This isn’t a system anymore, it’s a ‘who knows what’.
This video – click to play.
That’s exactly what I didn’t like about the classic pair
In other words, the signal isn’t unambiguous
Not only that, but it’s redrawn in such a way that the signal is reversed
in other words, it’s actually a ‘don’t know’
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That’s what got me digging into it (one of the reasons; there are others)
That’s exactly what I didn’t like about classic doubles
in other words, the signal isn’t unambiguous
Not only that, but it’s redrawn in such a way that the signal is reversed
in other words, it’s actually a ‘who knows’ situation
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That’s what got me digging into it (one of the reasons; there are others)
That’s precisely why I was recording the values on the indicator, whilst using the candlesticks solely for a visual overview of how the pairs are moving – nothing more.
Again, 98 per cent of people here still don’t realise what a ‘pair’ is. They draw a cross through the majors and wait for some sort of breakout, and then run around all the forums saying it doesn’t work. It won’t work in that form.
That is precisely why I recorded the figures on the indicator, whilst using the candlesticks solely for a visual overview of the pairs’ movements – and nothing more.
Again, 98 per cent of people here still don’t get what ‘pair-based’ trading is all about. They set up a crossover using the major pairs and wait for some sort of breakout, and then run around all over the place saying it doesn’t work. It won’t work in that form.
Well, just give people a proper definition of ‘paired’, with real-life examples. That’s all there is to it. And everyone’s better off.
That is precisely why I recorded the figures on the indicator, whilst using the candlesticks solely for a visual overview of the pairs’ movements – and nothing more.
Again, 98 per cent of people here still don’t get what ‘pair-based’ trading is all about. They set up a crossover using major pairs and wait for some sort of breakout, and then run around all over the place saying it doesn’t work. It won’t work in that form.
What does that mean?
Then again, 98 per cent of people here still haven’t a clue what ‘paired’ means. They set up a cross-trade using major pairs, wait for some sort of payoff, and then run around all the forums saying it doesn’t work. It’s not going to work like that.
That’s exactly what I’m doing, but not everyone reads it, and some don’t get round to it because spammers push posts deep into the thread history.
To explain, instead of currencies, we can use people as an example.
In that case, to hold a ‘pair versus pair’ competition, you need four different participants.
Download it and have a look.
So I do post, but not everyone reads it, and some don’t get round to it because spammers push posts deep down the thread.